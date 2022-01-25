Ilana Morgan lawsuit against Warren County dropped by district court

QUEENSBURY — A federal civil rights lawsuit against Warren County by terminated employee Ilana "Laney" Morgan has been dismissed by the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York.

Morgan filed the $1.5 million lawsuit on the grounds that her due process rights were violated. The lawsuit named as defendants the county, former County Attorney Mary Kissane, individually and as the attorney, and Kevin Geraghty, both individually and as a member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The case stems from Morgan being fired from her position as legal assistant for the Warren County Attorney's Office in 2019. The county accused her of using her position to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, so her boyfriend could decide whether or not to purchase it.

Warren County filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that Morgan benefited herself with her actions, so her rights were not violated.

The district court stated that Morgan's claim for a violation of substantive due process failed because it overlapped with a procedural due process claim. Court documents state that both claims "sought to remedy the same harm and challenge the same conduct."

The court granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit made by Geraghty and Kissane. Morgan's complaint was dismissed without prejudice, which allows for refiling of the lawsuit.

"Warren County is pleased that the court has dismissed the lawsuit," Geraghty said in a statement.

Kevin Luibrand, Morgan's lawyer, said that they intend to refile the due process claim. He said that the substantive due process claim will be appealed within the next two weeks.

"Ms. Morgan continues to be paid and is looking forward to getting back to work," Luibrand said in a statement.

Warren County spokesman Don Lehman said Tuesday that the county was unable to comment more on the ruling because the case is in litigation.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.