FORT EDWARD — The Town Board on Wednesday reviewed a draft 2020 budget, which relies on the plan to bond for the $350,000 still owed to Washington County.
That bonding process has not been finalized, but Town Supervisor Terry Middleton said after initial talks with some banks, he was confident it would be done.
The proposed tentative budget includes an approximate 1% tax increase, under the state's 2% tax cap. The total budget to $1,263,841, which is also up about 1% from the current year's budget.
"That's tentative because I don't have the exact figures for the bond," said Peter Ives, clerk to the supervisor. "I'm thinking that it might be a little bit lower than that."
Middleton said that the proposed tax increase was a lot lower than some of the rumors floating around.
He was referencing how the town owes Washington County about $360,000 for delinquent property taxes. The bill sprung from a property tax lawsuit settled earlier this year with WCC, a limited liability corporation that used to own the former General Electric Co. dewatering site. WCC got its tax assessment reduced, but had not been paying its taxes in the meantime.
Washington County made up the property tax gap and paid the town, fire district, school, village and sewer district based on the original assessment.
Now that that assessment has been reduced, however, those entities owe Washington County money.
Washington County Treasurer Al Nolette had said in previous county meetings that town taxes could go up about 40%, including fire district taxes, if the town does not bond.
The town published a bond resolution estoppel in The Post-Star on Sept. 12, which gives the public 20 days to commence an action, lawsuit or proceeding against the town. Middleton said after that, he can go to banks and collect bond rates.
Once those rates are collected, Middleton said the Town Board will likely schedule a special meeting to approve a resolution to bond.
The draft budget allows for most town employees, except for members of the Town Board and the highway superintendent, to receive 2% raises.
The budget for the Rogers Island Visitors Center was kept at $12,300 after getting a more than 60% cut last year.
The town is also working on replacing highway equipment and its highway barn after it was lost in a fire earlier this year. Middleton said insurance money is helping with that.
"It was a tough year, with the fire and paybacks," he said.
Copies of the budget may be viewed at the Town Hall. A public hearing on the tentative budget is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Oct. 15, at the Town Hall.
