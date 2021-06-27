Ideas from public sought on how to redevelop former dewatering plant site in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — Ideas for how to redevelop the former dewatering plant site is the subject of a virtual informational meeting set for Tuesday.

The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency is conducting a study on how to reuse the property, which is located on Lock 8 Way in Fort Edward.

The IDA is seeking input from the public as it assesses the strengths and constraints of the site, which the agency has named the Fort Edward Industrial Park.

The meeting will begin with a presentation and then be followed by public input.

It will take place at 6 p.m. People can join through Zoom. The Meeting ID is 880 9176 3808 and the Passcode is 757775. People can also join in by phone by calling 1-646-558-8656 and entering that same meeting ID and passcode.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, who is on the IDA board, said the agency has been awarded a combined total of $190,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Grid to complete the study.

The study will review the existing conditions, recommend upgrades to the site and identify market opportunities.

Leggett said the former dewatering site has a lot of potential.