IDA to spend $4,700 to acquire sliver of former dewatering plant property

FORT EDWARD — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency will pay $4,700 to acquire a sliver of land containing the road leading up to the former dewatering plant site, which is set to be the future home of WL Plastics.

The IDA board approved the transaction at a meeting on Thursday, which was held via teleconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The breakdown is $3,200 for the land and $1,500 for the survey work.

IDA board Chairman Dave O’Brien said the agency will acquire the parcel from the state Canal Corp. He said the state has to receive compensation in order to transfer the property. The amount of the compensation was determined by an appraisal.

The IDA wants to own this parcel of land and give a permanent easement to WL Plastics so it can access the site of the former dewatering plant. The Texas-based company is planning to build a $17 million plant and bringing 50 jobs to the area.

“This will complete the roadway and give us durable access to the facility from (Route) 196 to the facility. We are working on closing it as soon as possible,” O'Brien said in an email.

O’Brien said he hopes that the closing will take place by July.