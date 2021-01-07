 Skip to main content
IDA sees Boats By George as regional economic driver
IDA sees Boats By George as regional economic driver

Boats By George receives tax breaks to convert Lake George Forum into showroom

The Lake George Forum is seen on Route 9 in Lake George in this undated photo. Boats By George has received tax breaks from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency to redevelop the space into a 50-boat showroom and offices. 

 Post-Star file photo

LAKE GEORGE — The conversion of the Lake George Forum convention center into a new showroom for Boats By George will have a regional economic benefit, concluded the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, which on Wednesday granted tax breaks for the project.

Owner George Pensel is under contract to buy the Route 9 complex for about $3 million to turn it into an 8,000-square-foot showroom for about 50 boats. He said he needs the space, because his current showroom on Route 149 in Queensbury is too small for the volume of business he is handling.

“It’s going to allow Boats by George to grow and to handle more product lines and to become more of a destination dealership,” he said.

He said he plans to hire around eight employees in two years.

The business currently has a separate service center on Route 149 in Fort Ann, and has two other sales locations in Queensbury in addition to the main showroom: Boats By George on the Lake at 291 Cleverdale Road and another at Warner Bay.

IDA board Chairman Dave O’Brien said the IDA typically does not grant tax breaks for retail projects but makes exceptions.

Kara Lais, lawyer for the agency, said, based upon information from Pensel, this project would allow him to draw visitors from outside of the area to come to boat shows.

“They are viewing this project as a tourism destination,” she said.

The board agreed to grant a mortgage tax exemption of $26,250 and sales tax exemption of $14,000.

IDA board member Nick Caimano said the project will help the area grow into a year-round economy.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

