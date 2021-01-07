IDA sees Boats By George as regional economic driver

LAKE GEORGE — The conversion of the Lake George Forum convention center into a new showroom for Boats By George will have a regional economic benefit, concluded the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, which on Wednesday granted tax breaks for the project.

Owner George Pensel is under contract to buy the Route 9 complex for about $3 million to turn it into an 8,000-square-foot showroom for about 50 boats. He said he needs the space, because his current showroom on Route 149 in Queensbury is too small for the volume of business he is handling.

“It’s going to allow Boats by George to grow and to handle more product lines and to become more of a destination dealership,” he said.

He said he plans to hire around eight employees in two years.

The business currently has a separate service center on Route 149 in Fort Ann, and has two other sales locations in Queensbury in addition to the main showroom: Boats By George on the Lake at 291 Cleverdale Road and another at Warner Bay.

IDA board Chairman Dave O’Brien said the IDA typically does not grant tax breaks for retail projects but makes exceptions.