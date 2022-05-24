IDA reviews tax abatement plan for mixed-use building in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on a proposed mixed-use development project in Queensbury on Monday.

Foothills Builders, run by a father and son both named Joseph Leuci, wants to construct a 25,000-square-foot three-story building at 78-80 Main St., across from the Adirondack Trust Company in the Exit 18 corridor.

The building would have 7,000 square feet of retail and commercial space on the ground floor, and 12 apartments each on the second and third floors. Currently, the 20 one-bedroom units would rent at about $1,100 to $1,200 a month, while the four two-bedroom units would be about $1,600 per month.

At a minimum, the retail floor will probably house Foothills Builders as a showroom for their residential construction business.

The owners filed an application with the IDA for sales and tax abatement assistance.

"The need for the request for tax abatements — sales, mortgage and pilot — is a reflection of rising costs, both for raw materials and for labor. It has becoming a difficult building market, even though there's a high demand," said Jeffrey Meyers, the attorney representing Foothills Builders.

Meyers and the son, Leuci, were both in attendance, and explained that with the assistance, Foothills Builders will be able to maintain rent for their apartment units.

"It's not affordable housing by definition, but it's reasonable and in line with demand," Meyers said about the apartment units.

When asked what Leuci would do if assistance is not approved, he responded that it would be tough to meet their target rent rates.

"We would see those rental numbers creep up a little higher than they are," Leuci said, adding that they want to stay in the bottom of the market and not exceed it with high rent.

Sales tax abatements would amount to $105,000. After mortgage tax abatement assistance, Foothills Builders would save a little over $34,000.

Michael Ostrander, executive director of the IDA, said that once the tax incentives are calculated against the assessed value of the property, the tax abatement would start at 50% at the first year and be reduced by 5% each year for approximately 11 years.

The development is estimated to create around 20 jobs after the first two years, which will help the project's case in receiving approval for the assistance.

No one from the public offered any comments during the hearing, which was streamed over Zoom.

The public hearing did not yield any motion to approve the project on Monday.

O'Brien said via email that the the IDA hadn't approved the project "yet."

While not scheduled as of yet, there will be another meeting on the project.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough had previously told The Post-Star that while the site plan review is not handled by his department, he wholeheartedly supports the project, and that it's exactly what Main Street in Queensbury needs.

Along these same lines, the owners have said that the business will help attract people and keep them in the area.

Meyers said during the meeting that he and his clients will be meeting with the town of Queensbury for the site plan review this week, and that they feel confident about the project moving ahead.

Foothills Builders specializes in residential construction in and around Queensbury.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.