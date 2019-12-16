IDA moves forward in purchasing part of Fort Edward dewatering site

QUEENSBURY — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously passed a purchase agreement with the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. on Monday, for just over 50 acres of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
The resolution came after nearly two hours of discussion and questions between IDA officials, Fort Edward municipal officials, LPDC members and county officials.
Ultimately, tax deadlines, the industrial prospects of the property and a clause that allows the IDA board to get out of the purchase agreement for any reason led to the vote, despite multiple unanswered questions.
The LPDC owns about 80 acres of the former dewatering site and is in the process of selling a portion to WL Plastics Corp., a Texas-based plastic pipe manufacturer.
Zachary Middleton, a member of the LPDC, said before the sale goes through to WL Plastics, the property has to be subdivided. It's a process that goes through planning and zoning review. Middleton said the sale would most likely not happen this year.
That's not stopping WL Plastics from purchasing equipment for the project site, however.
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved tax incentives Wednesday afternoon for WL Plastics Corp., a factor the company had said would influence its decision to purchase property in Fort Edward.
Earlier this month, the IDA awarded a sales tax exemption and payment in lieu of taxes agreement to WL Plastics. IDA Chairman Dave O'Brien said Monday that WL Plastic's legal counsel indicated the company is moving forward with the sales tax exemptions and hopes to start purchasing equipment by the end of the 2019.
O'Brien said the LPDC will have the funds to pay its property taxes should the sale to WL Plastics go through.
You have free articles remaining.
If the IDA doesn't close on the property by March 1, however, another tax bill of about $100,000 will come due.
O'Brien said the IDA will only take the property with a clear title. It will also not take on the property if the sale to WL Plastics falls through.
Before the vote, some IDA members had questions about access to the site, the cost of installing a natural gas line, cost of maintenance on the property and the cost to the IDA for marketing the property and conducting an environmental assessment.
Jack Kelley, a real estate consultant, said with the signing of the purchase agreement, the IDA has more authority to answer the questions it still has.
Overall, the IDA determined, it would spend a maximum of $30,000 on an environmental assessment and other legal fees as it investigates whether to take over the approximately 50 acres.
Should the IDA purchase the land for $1, it would be taken off the tax rolls. That means taxpayers will have to make up the difference while the property is tax-exempt.
That was fine for Fort Edward town, village and school officials, who all attended the Monday night meeting.
"Our Village Board is certainly willing and hoping the IDA will consider taking this over," said Mayor Matthew Traver. "We're willing to try and have to bite the bullet for that property to be tax-exempt. It's with hopes that in a short amount of time, we'll add to it."
Supervisor Terry Middleton said the town is on board.
Fort Edward Superintendent Dan Ward said the school district has already taken a substantial hit, owing Washington County about $1.7 million in back taxes. He said taking the property off the tax rolls is "going to be hurtful to the school" and will cause the tax rate to go up, "which is difficult to explain to taxpayers for the fourth year in a row."
"We realize fully we're going to take a hit on this," Ward continued. "Our whole village will take a hit on this, but we do think it's a better path to the future."
Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.