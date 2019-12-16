IDA moves forward in purchasing part of Fort Edward dewatering site

O'Brien said the LPDC will have the funds to pay its property taxes should the sale to WL Plastics go through.

If the IDA doesn't close on the property by March 1, however, another tax bill of about $100,000 will come due.

O'Brien said the IDA will only take the property with a clear title. It will also not take on the property if the sale to WL Plastics falls through.

Before the vote, some IDA members had questions about access to the site, the cost of installing a natural gas line, cost of maintenance on the property and the cost to the IDA for marketing the property and conducting an environmental assessment.

Jack Kelley, a real estate consultant, said with the signing of the purchase agreement, the IDA has more authority to answer the questions it still has.

Overall, the IDA determined, it would spend a maximum of $30,000 on an environmental assessment and other legal fees as it investigates whether to take over the approximately 50 acres.

Should the IDA purchase the land for $1, it would be taken off the tax rolls. That means taxpayers will have to make up the difference while the property is tax-exempt.