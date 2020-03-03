IDA, LPDC take action on former dewatering plant property

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. and the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board cleared the way Monday for WL Plastics to buy part of the former dewatering plant property.

Two crucial issues had to be resolved. WCC owned both of the entrances to the property, and the property owes nearly $1 million in unpaid taxes. That’s more than the negotiated price with WL Plastics, and the company does not want to pay off the remaining taxes itself.

WL Plastics also could not get title unless there was a public road to the property.

So the Local Property Development Corp. needed to get both problems solved — on a budget of zero dollars.

On Monday, the corporation essentially sold an exclusive easement to WCC for $50,000. WCC, which used to own the dewatering site but stopped paying taxes two years ago, now has exclusive use of a concrete causeway that goes to the state wharf on the Hudson River.

WCC also received a nonexclusive easement to the loop road to the facility. In exchange for that easement, WCC gave up its ownership of the two entrances to the road, so that other companies can enter the industrial park.

The LPDC board voted 4-0 on approval for both easements.