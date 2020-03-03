IDA, LPDC take action on former dewatering plant property

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. and the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board cleared the way Monday for WL Plastics to buy part of the former dewatering plant property.
Two crucial issues had to be resolved. WCC owned both of the entrances to the property, and the property owes nearly $1 million in unpaid taxes. That’s more than the negotiated price with WL Plastics, and the company does not want to pay off the remaining taxes itself.
WL Plastics also could not get title unless there was a public road to the property.
So the Local Property Development Corp. needed to get both problems solved — on a budget of zero dollars.
On Monday, the corporation essentially sold an exclusive easement to WCC for $50,000. WCC, which used to own the dewatering site but stopped paying taxes two years ago, now has exclusive use of a concrete causeway that goes to the state wharf on the Hudson River.
WCC also received a nonexclusive easement to the loop road to the facility. In exchange for that easement, WCC gave up its ownership of the two entrances to the road, so that other companies can enter the industrial park.
The LPDC board voted 4-0 on approval for both easements.
The board said the deal was a no-brainer: It gives them almost enough money to pay off the taxes, while giving away something they can’t use. The state Canal Corp. has not agreed to sell the wharf to the industrial park, despite repeated requests, the board said.
Resident Travis Whitehead noted that it would be beyond belief for WCC to pay for an access road to nowhere. The principals of WCC must believe they will be able to use the wharf, he said.
He suggested the board give WCC a non-exclusive easement to the wharf causeway. He said that would allow other businesses access if the state ever allows them to use the wharf.
“I believe that wharf will be one day used for good things,” he said.
Board members said they had to stick to the deal.
“We are an LDC with zero money,” board member Neil Orsini said. “WCC’s ask was for the option to purchase this property, and they would give us access to all the access points to the site.”
WCC donated acreage to make the road into the site a public road.
WCC attorney Michael O’Connor calculated that, with the $50,000 payment and WL Plastic’s payment to buy 23 acres, the LPDC would be able to pay all but $7,500 in taxes. He suggested the county could waive some of the accrued interest to bring the tax bill to zero.
“That is our goal, to pay the taxes,” board member Zach Middleton said.
Board member John Gugliemo added that he joined the board to try to save the town.
“We’re going to tax people out of here and that school will disappear if we as a board don’t do something to alleviate the stress put on the residents,” he said. “There’s a lot of other factors in play in order for a small community to survive.”
Bringing in WL Plastics, and then hopefully drawing in more businesses, could keep the town alive.
“That’s why I wanted to be on this board,” he said.
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board, which met Monday at the same time as the Fort Edward LPDC, focused on work to get WL Plastics a permanent easement on the loop road.
The Environmental Protection Agency owns the road, but the IDA board is asking to take it over. EPA ownership does not allow permanent access to the site, which is needed for WL Plastics to get clear title to the land.
“The (EPA) are willing to accept applications for the road without conditions. They want a speedy transfer. They want to get it off their books,” Chairman Dave O’Brien said.
The IDA can provide a permanent easement to WL Plastics.
O’Brien hopes the board’s action moves the process forward.
“We now have an opportunity to welcome a new company to the area, bringing an investment of over $17 million to the area, initially adding 50 well-paying jobs,” he said.
Queensbury-at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild, who is on the IDA board, wanted to know what IDA’s liability is if it takes the road.
“Is the IDA going to go bankrupt, because we can’t afford to plow the road, maintain the road, pay the debt service on the bridge? What are the consequences?” he said.
O’Brien said the plan is for WL Plastics and any future companies in this industrial area to contribute toward maintenance of the road. He said he has obtained estimates of about $12,000 per year to plow the road.
He said he has spoken to WL Plastics about the issue and they are willing to assist in that.
“There are other IDAs across the country and the state that do this same type thing with their roads,” he said.
Board member Michael Bittel said even if WL Plastics does not come in, the IDA now has a piece of marketable property.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.