IDA, developers win lawsuit against Queensbury over assessor decision

QUEENSBURY — A court has ruled in favor of an economic development agency and local developers in a lawsuit against the town of Queensbury over blocked tax abatements for Fowler Square.

The state Supreme Court in Warren County on Friday overturned a decision by Teri Ross, the town of Queensbury’s assessor, to block a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement between the Warren-Washington IDA and developers of the Fowler Square project.

The lawsuit was filed by the IDA and the developers last July seeking to nullify the assessor’s action and reinstate the agreement that covers $2.1 million in tax abatements, and would save developers that amount in property taxes over a 10-year period.

The property is a $41 million project under construction at the corner of Bay and Blind Rock roads in Queensbury.

It is a 34-acre parcel in Queensbury intended to be developed into a mixed-use property by Fowler Square LLC. A total of 5,000 square feet is being turned into office space, while the rest will be used for 142 residential apartments.

According to court documents, Ross argued that the IDA only has the authority to approve tax breaks for the office space and not the residential portion, as the apartments do not create permanent jobs. In May 2021, she blocked the tax-break agreement for the apartment complex.

In the ruling, the court stated that while town assessors have the authority under Real Property Tax Law to determine the tax status of properties within the town, the exemptions that are available to the IDA are not derived from this law, but instead from General Municipal Law.

“The IDA draws power from the state, which overrules county and town laws,” IDA Chairman Dave O’Brien said Tuesday.

In the past, residential projects have been upheld by the court when IDAs can prove that a project will support economic development initiatives in the region and prevent economic deterioration, Kara Lais, the attorney for the WWIDA, stated.

“It is not the assessor’s function to second-guess the propriety of the exemption authorized by the IDA,” according to the document that delineates the court’s decision.

Another factor that played a role in the court’s decision to overrule the town’s action was that town officials never voiced any objections prior to the town blocking the agreement, especially during a four-month period that was designated for any objections, including a public hearing on Jan. 6, 2021.

“While the court is certainly sensitive to the tax impacts that this holding will likely have to other real estate taxpayers within the town, the fact remains that the town failed to act appropriately to vindicate this interest,” the ruling states. “The town was well-positioned to mount these challenges in the proper procedural context.”

Construction and development is still ongoing for the mixed-use property, and the timeline for when it may be finished is still unclear, O’Brien said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

