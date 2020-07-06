IDA board vacancy still not filled

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has still not filled a vacancy on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board, which is not sitting well with some supervisors.
In January, Travis Whitehead was not reappointed after serving on the IDA board for 15 months. No reason was given at the time, but the semi-retired engineer has a reputation for asking questions and uncovering malfeasance in the county.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, declined to reappoint Whitehead and replaced him with Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno.
In addition, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson, who is running for Assembly, resigned from the board. Thomas wanted to replace him with Larry Stephenson, of Stephenson Lumber. The full board in February tabled that request, however, because it was made the day before the meeting and supervisors wanted to determine whether it needed to go through the Personnel and Administration Committee.
In March, the Personnel and Administration Committee delayed filling the vacancy, pending a review of how IDA appointments should be made.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Doug Beaty said he is concerned the board is being shortchanged.
“We’ve gone six months without filling the position and even some of the people that are on the committee aren’t showing up,” he said at Wednesday’s Personnel and Administration Committee meeting, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some supervisors have missed meetings, Beaty said Whitehead had attended every one and provided valuable input. He should be put back on the board, Beaty said.
“It only makes sense, but a lot of times that doesn’t fly around here,” Beaty said.
A copy of attendance records from 2019 provided Monday by Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington IDA, showed that Whitehead had missed meetings in August and October of last year.
Other members only missed one including Simpson, Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, Ginny Sullivan and Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Mike Wild.
Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Rachel Seeber, Queensbury Supervisor-at-Large Brad Macgowan and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer also want Whitehead reappointed.
Macgowan said Whitehead did a great job.
“We’ve waited long enough to find anybody. We can’t find anybody,” he said.
Simpson, who is chairman of the Personnel and Administration Committee, said the Rules Committee did re-examine the way appointments are made and decided continue with the previous policy — the chairman of the board makes a selection and the full board votes up or down.
Thomas pointed out that the board did not act on Stephenson's appointment back in February.
“Since that time, that person has decided that they’re no longer interested,” he said.
Thomas said another person has expressed interest, but he has not reached out to follow up.
Beaty made a motion to put Whitehead back on and Macgowan seconded it.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover objected, saying the motion infringed on the chairman’s authority to make the appointment.
“He made a recommendation to the board for an appointment. There was no action taken on that. We have a vacancy and now some want to howl about the vacancy. It seems to me that was self- created by the board,” he said.
Whitehead posted an online comment during the meeting that nothing in the county’s laws and rules says the chairman makes the appointment.
“I have been through this before but apparently no one wants to acknowledge the truth of the matter — that there is not and never has been a power vested in the chairman to have the exclusive ability to nominate someone for any appointed position. It has been done many ways in the past, but that does not say that any one of those ways is the correct and only way to appoint someone,” he said in a separate email.
Simpson said supervisor should suggest names to Thomas for appointment.
“If the chairman decides not to bring Mr. Whitehead’s name to a vote, we’re going to leave the county shorthanded continuously?” Beaty asked.
Braymer said she believes the appointments can be made by the full board and supervisors can make nominations.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
