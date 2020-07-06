IDA board vacancy still not filled

“Since that time, that person has decided that they’re no longer interested,” he said.

Thomas said another person has expressed interest, but he has not reached out to follow up.

Beaty made a motion to put Whitehead back on and Macgowan seconded it.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover objected, saying the motion infringed on the chairman’s authority to make the appointment.

“He made a recommendation to the board for an appointment. There was no action taken on that. We have a vacancy and now some want to howl about the vacancy. It seems to me that was self- created by the board,” he said.

Whitehead posted an online comment during the meeting that nothing in the county’s laws and rules says the chairman makes the appointment.

“I have been through this before but apparently no one wants to acknowledge the truth of the matter — that there is not and never has been a power vested in the chairman to have the exclusive ability to nominate someone for any appointed position. It has been done many ways in the past, but that does not say that any one of those ways is the correct and only way to appoint someone,” he said in a separate email.