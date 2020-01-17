IDA board change leads to angry confrontation at Warren County meeting

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury taxpayer advocate Travis Whitehead has not been reappointed to the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, a decision that led to an angry public confrontation Friday between Whitehead and the man who removed him from the board.
Whitehead had been the only board member who was not a current or former elected official when he was appointed to fill a vacancy in October 2018.
The semi-retired electrical engineer has frequently clashed with elected officials over issues where he found waste of taxpayer funds or malfeasance, and he has been credited with unearthing numerous financial problems and potential criminal activity in Warren County in recent years.
Appointments to the bi-county IDA are made each January, with each county board chairman appointing five members, who are not compensated.
When Warren County's appointments were announced Friday at the county board meeting, Whitehead was no longer on the list, with Daniel Bruno, a newly elected county supervisor from Glens Falls, as the new name from Warren County's side of the aisle.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said only that he appointed who he thought was best for the board.
But as the meeting ended, Whitehead walked up to Thomas in the meeting room, pointed at him and called him an "a--hole."
Whitehead took issue with the removal as well as the fact that he was given no notice that he wouldn't be reappointed. The Board of Supervisors resolution for appointments was not put on the county website before the meeting. It was added to the board calendar after the resolutions were posted, for reasons that weren't specified, and the Personnel Committee did not discuss it as it had with other IDA appointments.
He said he had discussions with IDA Chairman David O'Brien earlier this week about board issues, which included a request he take a look at an electrical substation, and there was no indication his tenure was ending.
Whitehead bucked his fellow IDA members on a number of decisions and procedural issues during his tenure, questioning the secretive handling of the sale of the former General Electric Co. dredging project dewatering site in Fort Edward. He said the decision not to reappoint him was clearly retribution for his efforts to shine a light on what was going on.
"They don't like to be questioned," he said. "Have I annoyed people? Yes I have. But I'm the only person there who is asking questions."
Three supervisors voted against the IDA appointments: Beaty, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber and Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler.
Bruno, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild and Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, who are on the IDA, abstained.
The decision to not reappoint Whitehead was also a topic of conversation at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, where Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, a reappointed member of the IDA, praised Whitehead's tenure.
“I notice that Warren County did not send Travis Whitehead back and I appreciate what Travis brought to the IDA,” Campbell said. “Hopefully, Mr. Bruno is just as good. I’ve never met him, but look forward to that.“
The IDA appointments for 2020 include Bruno, Leggett, Wild, Horicon Supervisor Matthew Simpson and former Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Nick Caimano from Warren County, and Campbell, former Salem Supervisor Bruce Ferguson, Hampton Supervisor Dave O'Brien, ARCC President Mike Bittel and Virginia Sullivan of Glens Falls National Bank.
Simpson, who is running for state Assembly, said he has asked not to be on the IDA this year, and Thomas has identified a potential replacement.
"I agreed to stay on until he can nail it down," he said.
Post-Star staff writer Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli contributed to this report.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com