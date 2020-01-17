IDA board change leads to angry confrontation at Warren County meeting

Whitehead took issue with the removal as well as the fact that he was given no notice that he wouldn't be reappointed. The Board of Supervisors resolution for appointments was not put on the county website before the meeting. It was added to the board calendar after the resolutions were posted, for reasons that weren't specified, and the Personnel Committee did not discuss it as it had with other IDA appointments.

He said he had discussions with IDA Chairman David O'Brien earlier this week about board issues, which included a request he take a look at an electrical substation, and there was no indication his tenure was ending.

Whitehead bucked his fellow IDA members on a number of decisions and procedural issues during his tenure, questioning the secretive handling of the sale of the former General Electric Co. dredging project dewatering site in Fort Edward. He said the decision not to reappoint him was clearly retribution for his efforts to shine a light on what was going on.

"They don't like to be questioned," he said. "Have I annoyed people? Yes I have. But I'm the only person there who is asking questions."

Three supervisors voted against the IDA appointments: Beaty, Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Rachel Seeber and Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler.