FORT EDWARD — A Texas-based plastic pipe company is closer to setting up shop at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved tax incentives Wednesday afternoon for WL Plastics Corp., a factor the company had said would influence its decision to purchase property in Fort Edward.
The vote came hours after a public hearing about the incentives at the Fort Edward Town Hall.
FORT EDWARD — Residents and community members had a number of questions about a plastic pipe company's proposal to build a manufacturing plant…
