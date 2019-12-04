{{featured_button_text}}
FORT EDWARD — A Texas-based plastic pipe company is closer to setting up shop at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.

The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency unanimously approved tax incentives Wednesday afternoon for WL Plastics Corp., a factor the company had said would influence its decision to purchase property in Fort Edward.

The vote came hours after a public hearing about the incentives at the Fort Edward Town Hall. 

