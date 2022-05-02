IDA approves tax breaks for Sun Valley Apartments

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency on Monday approved tax breaks for a new workforce apartment complex project in Lake George.

The approval came after the agency held a public hearing on the project known as Sun Valley Apartments, which will be built on a 9.1-acre plot of land on the corner of Sun Valley Drive and Route 9L in the town of Lake George, across from the elementary school.

The project is comprised of five buildings with eight two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment units. An office will be included in one of the buildings. In total, there will be 39 units.

The Lake George school district has offered to build a crosswalk connecting the school and the site of the project, hoping that families with children will move in to the area.

During previous meetings, some concerns had come up regarding the project’s lease agreements for future tenants.

While the apartment complex has been billed as workforce housing, some IDA members were fearful that without restrictions included in its lease agreements, subletting and short-term rentals could attract seasonal tourists.

In light of this fear, a contingency will be added in the contract that will restrict any subleasing for these apartments and not allow short-term rental agreements of less than a month.

The IDA does not provide assistance in the form of tax abatements to private residential projects, so the project in question had to prove that it will create jobs in the region.

“Hudson Headwaters (Health Network) in Warrensburg has complained that they can’t grow their staff because there’s not enough modern housing in the area, besides converted motels with a microwave,” project partner Michael Grasso said during Monday’s public hearing.

Grasso also said that some who work at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George have expressed the same concern and hope that the new apartment project will be built.

Grasso and project partner Richard Askew say that Sun Valley Apartments would meet a direct need for affordable housing in the Lake George area, which could attract more professionals in the service and health industries.

Currently, the monthly rent for the apartments will be set at $1,300.

“Workforce housing is defined as 60% to 120% of the median income in Lake George town. Median income in Lake George is $67,907, I might have that number off by a couple of dollars. So that gives a range of income for people who can afford to rent these apartments, between $40,674 to $81,348,” said Dave O’Brien, IDA chair.

Askew and Grasso will receive tax abatements from the IDA to offset the rising costs of construction materials, as well as relief for the the mortgage tax.

Grasso said that some construction materials have doubled in price.

While some IDA members during the meeting on Monday wanted more time to consider the project, Grasso had raised the concern that if more time were to pass before closing on the project, the mortgage rate would rise from 4.76% to 5%, which would, in effect, make it impossible to set apartment rent at a rate that would fall under workforce housing.

Grasso added that the project could easily become high-end housing, but reemphasized that it should be workforce development.

Without any comments from the public, the IDA motioned to vote. There were no dissenting votes.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

