IDA approves funding for Fort William Henry renovations

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency has approved financial assistance for the ongoing renovations at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.

The IDA works to increase economic development by providing incentives in the form of tax abatements.

“How can we keep businesses in the area?” This was a question posed by Dave O’Brien, chair of the IDA, at Wednesday’s meeting. It is a question that underpins every major project the IDA undertakes.

“Our mission is to help businesses build from the ground up in the first 5-10 years, and while Fort William Henry has been around for a while, they are going through a transition. Banks and loaners encourage businesses to seek help from agencies such as ours,” O’Brien said in a follow-up interview after the meeting.

The financial assistance would be in the form of sales tax abatements, mortgage tax abatements and payments in lieu of taxes. These abatements will be used toward construction materials.

Part of phase one of a $3.5 million plan, the projects the IDA will help with includes a three-season porch that will surround the White Lion Room, expansion of the kitchen and transforming the Tankard Tavern into a new restaurant.

The hotel and conference center is considered a service retail operation, and while the IDA does not typically help these kinds of entities, Fort William Henry is an exception because it draws people from all over New York state, according to O’Brien.

“It is crucial to remember: we’re trying to help people,” O’Brien said.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the CEO of Fort William Henry, Kathryn Muncil, outlined how the renovations could help economic development in the Lake George area.

“We’ll be expanding our kitchen, which allows us to therefore run two full-time service operations out of the kitchen,” Muncil said. The new restaurant is “currently being considered to be named Circa 1855,” she added.

When the projects are complete, Fort William Henry will be able to run full-time wedding services in addition to its regular daily food services. In the past, the hotel had to limit these retail food operations in order to accommodate wedding events.

“These adjustments will allow us to provide year-round daily food service to our guests,” Muncil added.

This means more employment opportunity in Lake George during off-season months.

Currently, the hotel is able to do 30 to 50 weddings a year. With the new and improved three-season porch along with an expanded kitchen, the hotel will be able to increase that number.

How many immediate jobs would this expansion create?

“On our application we put a small number in terms of being conservative. ... I would suggest it would be anywhere between 12-16 people when the dust is settled,” Muncil said.

“It will also allow us to do weddings in a larger format and fashion,” she added.

“I suspect this will also keep some of the wait staff and cooks that go to Florida in the wintertime because there’s no place to work in Lake George when a majority of places shut down,” IDA member Michael Grasso said.

The renovations on the expansion of the kitchen and the three-season porch will not begin until Nov. 1. Part of phase 1 of the entire project, these adjustments have been delayed so as not to interfere with wedding events during the spring and summer.

The renovations will be facilitated by BBL Construction Services, Design and Supply Interior Designers and HBT Architects.

