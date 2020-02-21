IDA appointments continue to roil county board

Whitehead was a part of the discussion, as he said a review of IDA rules seemed to show he was never actually removed from the board. So he said he planned to attend its meeting next month as a member unless he was shown that he shouldn't.

Several Warren County supervisors also objected to having too little notice that Chairman Frank Thomas was seeking to replace Simpson with businessman Larry Stephenson.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said IDA appointments should go through the Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, but Thomas and former board Chairman Kevin Geraghty said the appointments were historically made by the Board of Supervisors chairman based on a review of interested or suggested candidates.

"I did it the way it was handed to me," said Geraghty, the Warrensburg town supervisor.

Thomas said the board had little advance notice that Stephenson was his choice, because he had only recently got an affirmative answer that Stephenson would accept the appointment.

Whitehead also questioned whether the law was followed, and Thomas said he would get an opinion from county Attorney Mary Kissane. Kissane said she planned to consult with the IDA's counsel. So the county board pulled the resolution for Stephenson's appointment, pending a review of the procedure.