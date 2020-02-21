IDA appointments continue to roil county board

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors decided Friday to hold off on filling an opening on the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency during a wide-ranging discussion about how those appointments can be made.
The Warren County board had planned to fill an opening on the IDA that was left behind by Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson's decision to step away from the volunteer board after six years.
The bicounty board has 10 members, five each from Warren and Washington counties, appointed by the respective boards of supervisors.
But Warren County's appointments came under scrutiny in January because of the controversial decision earlier this year not to reappoint Queensbury gadfly Travis Whitehead to the IDA seat he had held for more than a year.
And that scrutiny continued Friday, as the decision to replace Simpson was tabled amid questions about whether policies for the appointment were being followed.
Whitehead was a part of the discussion, as he said a review of IDA rules seemed to show he was never actually removed from the board. So he said he planned to attend its meeting next month as a member unless he was shown that he shouldn't.
Several Warren County supervisors also objected to having too little notice that Chairman Frank Thomas was seeking to replace Simpson with businessman Larry Stephenson.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said IDA appointments should go through the Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, but Thomas and former board Chairman Kevin Geraghty said the appointments were historically made by the Board of Supervisors chairman based on a review of interested or suggested candidates.
You have free articles remaining.
"I did it the way it was handed to me," said Geraghty, the Warrensburg town supervisor.
Thomas said the board had little advance notice that Stephenson was his choice, because he had only recently got an affirmative answer that Stephenson would accept the appointment.
Whitehead also questioned whether the law was followed, and Thomas said he would get an opinion from county Attorney Mary Kissane. Kissane said she planned to consult with the IDA's counsel. So the county board pulled the resolution for Stephenson's appointment, pending a review of the procedure.
Stephenson owns Stephenson Lumber, Lincoln Logs and Adirondack Truss in Chester and Johnsburg.
"He is a good, upstanding community member," Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said. "They (his businesses) are a great asset to our community."
Whitehead, meanwhile, had two Queensbury residents speak out on his behalf during Friday's meeting.
Chris Lynch called the decision to boot him from the board a "travesty," while former Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mark Westcott said that to remove Whitehead without explanation was wrong, and that there did not seem to be an actual provision to make such a removal.
Westcott wondered whether Whitehead was not reappointed because he asked too many questions about IDA activities.
"It sends a message that if you question, challenge or identify something that's wrong, you might be treated the same way," Westcott said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com