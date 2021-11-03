IDA agrees to give financial incentives for cannabis facility

WHITE CREEK — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday voted to provide financial assistance to a proposed cannabis growing and processing facility in White Creek.

Flyin’ Dutch Enterprises, an Oregon-based company, was seeking sales and mortgage tax exemptions and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for its $5 million project to renovate two unused buildings at the Morcon Tissue facility at 879 Route 22 in White Creek.

The plan calls for using a 14,000-square-foot building for the growing operation and about 6,000 square feet of a 25,000-square-foot building for the processing part.

Tim Lorito, representative for the project, said he and his investors completed the purchase of the property last week. Now, they are looking to see how quickly the state’s Cannabis Control Board will adopt the regulations.

“They claim they’re going to be about 12 to 16 months out from licensing. That got a lot of pushback from what we’re hearing,” he said.

He believes, realistically, that the state will begin accepting applications about 12 months from now. That would mean maybe March 2023 before licenses are granted.

Lorito said he believes there is a 90% chance that the state would grant Flyin’ Dutch one of the licenses. Local support for the project is going to be one of the criteria and the town of White Creek has given its endorsement.

Work to renovate the buildings will continue, according to Lorito. He said they will probably have to stop construction until the state makes the final determination about the quantity of marijuana that can be grown. That will dictate the size of the canopies to be constructed inside the facility.

He said previously that he would hire 23 to 37 employees depending on whether the state permits at 3,000-square-foot operation on the low end or a 10,000-square-foot operation on the high end.

The IDA will negotiate the terms of the exemption and approve the agreements once the project receives approval from the local planning board.

The board set a completion date of March 2023 for the project.

The cost of the project includes about $725,000 in land acquisition costs, $3.2 million in new construction, $1.5 million in renovation and $1.1 million in equipment, according to the application.

Board member Nick Caimano voted against the application. He has stated previously his concern about legalized recreational marijuana.

