Icy weather expected overnight Thursday
Icy weather expected overnight Thursday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the region late Thursday and early Friday as a bout of freezing rain is expected to move through the Northeast.

The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible as a storm runs into colder temperatures.

Temperatures will warm well above freezing during the day Friday, with rain showers expected.

Expect a warmer-than-usual weekend, with more rain or snow arriving Sunday.

