Icy roads likely in parts of area later today

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the region for Friday afternoon and night as freezing rain could make roads slick.

Precipitation is expected to begin by mid-afternoon, and temperatures will be cold enough for it to freeze to roads for the first few hours. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

The weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. through late Friday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties, as well as adjacent parts of Vermont and western Massachusetts.

Temperatures will warm during Saturday, with heavy rain expected during the day.

