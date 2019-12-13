Icy roads likely in parts of area later today
0 comments

Icy roads likely in parts of area later today

  • 0

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the region for Friday afternoon and night as freezing rain could make roads slick.

Precipitation is expected to begin by mid-afternoon, and temperatures will be cold enough for it to freeze to roads for the first few hours. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

The weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. through late Friday for Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties, as well as adjacent parts of Vermont and western Massachusetts.

Temperatures will warm during Saturday, with heavy rain expected during the day.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News