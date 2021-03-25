ICU numbers creeping up across region

After a drop in ICU admissions over the past month, they are going back up, as more COVID-positive patients need intensive care.
But there is a bright side: most of the patients are surviving, said Saratoga Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Falivena.
“The most vulnerable population are the people who live in congregate care — long-term care and people living in group homes,” he said. “I did an analysis a month and a half ago. The mortality rate was 30% among that group at Saratoga Hospital. For the community, it was less than 10% mortality at the hospital.”
People who live in congregate care were among the first vaccinated, and he’s seen a big change in the last month.
“Blessedly, we’re seeing a dramatic decrease in people from congregate living coming in, and we are seeing a dramatic decrease in deaths,” Falivena said. “It’s the vaccine. It does work. It prevents serious illness. It prevents death.”
Now, his hospital has nine coronavirus patients, and three are in intensive care. That is no different than it was in recent weeks, but the patients are generally surviving.
“The group that goes to the ICU are the group that have the highest oxygen demand,” he said. “But with better understanding of the treatment and fewer patients we can spend more time on each of them. We are having good success.”
His patients now are usually ages 40 to 80, and most of them have a comorbidity. As that group gets vaccinated now, he’s expecting to see the same improvement he saw among the residents in congregate care.
Glens Falls Hospital is seeing an increase in ICU patients, with three patients there now. And Warren County Health Services is seeing a rise in cases as people gather indoors and eat together without masks.
Falivena warned that people need to take precautions for a little bit longer.
“We’re on the right track but it’s too soon to let our guard down,” he said. “I’m afraid it’s the combination of the optimism of vaccination and projections of June or July that we’ll reach that critical number that gets us to herd immunity. But it’s not June or July yet. It’s still March.”
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged people to stop gathering without masks.
The rise in cases seems to be a variety of factors, including the spring weather, people being tired of restrictions and complacency created by some being vaccinated, she said.
"People have to stay the course," she said.
Queensbury pauses two more teams
A member of the Queensbury High School girls soccer program tested positive for coronavirus, Queensbury Union Free School District reported Thursday. The JV and varsity teams are paused. Previously, last Friday the district postponed a football game after a player tested positive, and on Monday paused the boys JV and varsity soccer teams when a player tested positive. On Wednesday, nine other students tested positive. School officials said the girls soccer player caught the virus “due to community spread.”
School cases
South Glens Falls Central School District reported two cases, two students who tested positive Wednesday after being in Moreau Elementary School last on March 18.
Whitehall Central School District reported one case, an individual who was last in Whitehall Elementary School on Wednesday. School is remaining open because contract tracing found “limited direct contacts within the school,” wrote Superintendent Patrick Dee in a letter to the community.
Salem Central School District reported one case, a person who was in the high school Thursday. Friday was already a scheduled remote learning day, and the district is helping the Washington County Department of Health trace contacts, using logs and attendance records. If remote learning needs to continue Monday, the district will send out information over the weekend.
Cambridge Central School District will switch to remote learning Friday for students in grades seven through 12 after a person who was in the high school Thursday later tested positive for coronavirus. The high school was also on remote-only learning Wednesday after a case Tuesday.
Thursday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 16 new cases, for a total of 2,950 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported nine recoveries, for a total of 2,753 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 131 people are currently ill, including five who are hospitalized with moderate illness, the same number as Wednesday.
- Washington County reported Wednesday and Thursday’s figures: 18 new cases, for a total of 2,295 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 18 recoveries, for a total of 2,172 recoveries. There were 86 people ill, including four who were hospitalized, one fewer than Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported 61 new cases, for a total of 13,034 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported four recoveries, for a total of 12,486 recoveries. There are 394 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, one fewer than on Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two town of Corinth residents (for a total of nine), one village of Corinth resident (for a total of four), five Moreau residents (for a total of 28), two town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 15), two Wilton residents (for a total of 42)
- Still ill: seven town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, three Hadley residents, 23 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, 13 town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents and 40 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one South Glens Falls resident.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, down from 11 Monday. Three were in intensive care and one was no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, down from 10 Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 289 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.2%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.5%, which increased the weekly average to 2.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which kept the weekly average at 2.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.1%.
- Statewide, 8,081 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.01%. A total of 4,600 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Wednesday and 45 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.