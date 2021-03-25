ICU numbers creeping up across region

After a drop in ICU admissions over the past month, they are going back up, as more COVID-positive patients need intensive care.

But there is a bright side: most of the patients are surviving, said Saratoga Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Falivena.

“The most vulnerable population are the people who live in congregate care — long-term care and people living in group homes,” he said. “I did an analysis a month and a half ago. The mortality rate was 30% among that group at Saratoga Hospital. For the community, it was less than 10% mortality at the hospital.”

People who live in congregate care were among the first vaccinated, and he’s seen a big change in the last month.

“Blessedly, we’re seeing a dramatic decrease in people from congregate living coming in, and we are seeing a dramatic decrease in deaths,” Falivena said. “It’s the vaccine. It does work. It prevents serious illness. It prevents death.”

Now, his hospital has nine coronavirus patients, and three are in intensive care. That is no different than it was in recent weeks, but the patients are generally surviving.