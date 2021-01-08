Ice thickening, Crandall Pond nearing perfection for skaters

GLENS FALLS — No skating signs circled Crandall Pond Friday afternoon as Rich Elmer from the city's Department of Public Works drilled a test hole through the ice and found it to be 6.5 inches thick.
The signs might not be up much longer.
“It’s close,” he said when this reporter shouted to him from shore, asking if it was thick enough.
Mike Mender, assistant to the mayor and acting recreation superintendent, said the ice is thick enough, now workers just have to clear off the snow and flood it to smooth it out.
“If it stays cold, we should be operational by sometime next week,” Mender said later Friday. “It’s just a matter of fitting it into the schedule. It’s a little earlier this year, which is good.”
Mender said they aren’t planning any special rules related to COVID-19, but workers will be monitoring skaters for social distancing and masks.
“Hopefully, people use some common sense,” he said. “If we do see a lot of gathering, we’ll have to re-evaluate, but hopefully people will be smart about it.”
Mender said the Cole’s Woods ski trails are getting a lot of use these days and skating will add another opportunity for people to get outside. And despite winter, the newly completed 18-hole disc golf course in the park is being used a lot, for which Mender credited Elizabeth Hogan and the Crandall Park Beautification Committee.
“I can’t say enough about the good work they’re doing,” he said.
Although skating on the pond in past decades had been hit or miss, Elmer has essentially become caretaker of the ice in recent years and can sometimes be seen operating a makeshift Zamboni pulled by an all-terrain vehicle to manicure the surface.
People have noticed, including the 200 or so who showed up for a night skating event last winter.
Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer, who organized the event last year, said COVID-19 will prohibit a similar event this winter. She said she wishes it could happen, because it was so well-received, but it just isn’t smart to foster large groups during a pandemic.
“It’s a shame, too, because one of my favorite things is bringing people together, but that’s not advisable right now, ” she said. “I’d like to get back to it next year.”
And while lamenting the losses caused by the pandemic, Palmer said she’s happy the city can provide a place to skate.
“It will be a healthy thing for people to do outside during this time,” she said.