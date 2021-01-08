Ice thickening, Crandall Pond nearing perfection for skaters

GLENS FALLS — No skating signs circled Crandall Pond Friday afternoon as Rich Elmer from the city's Department of Public Works drilled a test hole through the ice and found it to be 6.5 inches thick.

The signs might not be up much longer.

“It’s close,” he said when this reporter shouted to him from shore, asking if it was thick enough.

Mike Mender, assistant to the mayor and acting recreation superintendent, said the ice is thick enough, now workers just have to clear off the snow and flood it to smooth it out.

“If it stays cold, we should be operational by sometime next week,” Mender said later Friday. “It’s just a matter of fitting it into the schedule. It’s a little earlier this year, which is good.”

Mender said they aren’t planning any special rules related to COVID-19, but workers will be monitoring skaters for social distancing and masks.

“Hopefully, people use some common sense,” he said. “If we do see a lot of gathering, we’ll have to re-evaluate, but hopefully people will be smart about it.”