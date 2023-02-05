LAKE GEORGE — Thanks to the drop in temperature in recent days, the ice on Lake George had finally started to develop for the month-long Lake George Winter Carnival.

However, officials at the carnival warned attendees to remain off the ice on Sunday. Co-chair Jessyca Darrah said just one night of cold weather was a cause for concern about ice safety.

"Yes, we would love for the lake to be frozen over and it, of course, makes the winter carnival nice. (Saturday) it was covered with snow and people thought it was frozen over," she said.

The ice is thin on the lake at the moment, and Darrah said the carnival will need Mother Nature to work with the organizers for the ice to be an option for walking on it and for on-ice events in the next three weekends of the carnival. She added that when the wind stopped blowing overnight, the ice was finally able to develop.

"The wind finally let up Friday night when we had the horrible frigid temperatures and that's why the lake froze. Now we need for it to be cold for a while so the ice can continue to grow," she said.

Darrah, who was handing out hot chocolate at the Shepard Beach amphitheater Sunday afternoon, said the ice Saturday morning was somewhat icing on the cake, even with concerns of safety.

"We are all volunteers here and when we came down to set things up on Friday night, we could hear the waves crashing on the shore. When we came back Saturday morning, it was quite the surprise to not see the water," she said.

Co-chair Nancy Nichols added that she didn't expect to see ice on the lake during her commute to the carnival on opening day. She said this year's opening day was the coldest she had experienced in her over 30 years working at the carnival.

"Coming down the hill when I left my house yesterday I saw the lake had ice and I was thrilled," she said.

Darrah said Sunday's weather felt equivalent to a heat wave when compared to the chilly Saturday weather. As she prepared to make her way to the skillet and keg toss, she said she's thankful for all who have supported the festival.

She added that the festival also does a great job at making Lake George a year-round tourism area.

"We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this every year. We are 365 here in Lake George and it was created 62 years ago to create tourism in the winter months," she said.

Businesses such as the Lake George Steamboat Company put a post on Facebook warning people to stay off the ice. Steamboat officials noted the ice is in the beginning stages of forming, which is when it can be the most dangerous.

"No ice is safe ice, even 12-inch thick ice can have thin spots and pressure ridges that folks can go under in," the post states.

The Lake George Association's website said the history of the lake freezing ranges from December to February. The LGA site said that "it has frozen completely in February 15 times."