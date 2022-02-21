 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice jam cleanup continuing in Thurman

THURMAN — Warren County officials said the roads in Thurman that were closed on Saturday because of river flooding remained closed as of Monday afternoon.

Crews in bucketloaders removed a 15-foot wall of ice on River Road on Monday, and county officials hope to reopen the road on Tuesday.

However, the warmer temperatures and rain predicted for the week have caused a flood warning to remain in effect until Wednesday night for most of the Adirondacks.

In addition, a flood advisory on the Hudson River in the town of Thurman remains in effect.

An ice jam caused the Hudson River to flood the bridge on Route 418 in Thurman on Saturday, forcing the town to close that portion of the highway.

