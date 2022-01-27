 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice Fishing Challenge makes a comeback

Cold-weather patience

Stephen Fairchild of Queensbury jigs for lake trout on Lake George last year. Warren County is bringing back the Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge during the month of February. You can catch a fish from any frozen body of water in the county. The first 100 anglers to do so will receive a free Ice Fishing Challenge T-shirt. For more information, go to https://www.visitlakegeorge.com/events/ice-fishing-challenge.

 Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star

The Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge is making a return for the second year in a row. The first 100 people to participate will receive a free Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge T-shirt.

The Warren County Tourism Department and Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau created the challenge last year in an attempt to fill the void of the usual ice fishing tournaments being canceled due to the pandemic. 

Nearly 50 entries were submitted last time around, according to a news release. 

Throughout February, the public is invited to participate by sharing what they catch on Instagram. The rules for the challenge are easy to follow:

  • The fish must be caught in Warren County.
  • Any catch must take place during February.
  • A photo must be posted of the angler and the catch on Instagram using the hashtag #mylgarea and tagging @lakegeorgearea.
  • Your profile must be public.
  • If you do not use Instagram, you can send your picture to warrencountyicefishingchallenge@gmail.com.
  • You are allowed to enter as many photos as you would like, but only one T-shirt will be given per person.
  • T-shirts are awarded to photographers in the order in which photos are received. 

Any frozen body of water throughout Warren County qualifies for this challenge. For additional information, visit the Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge website.

To make sure that you are following the safety rules while out on the ice, visit the DEC ice fishing website.

