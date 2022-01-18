Ice Castles will open on Sunday

LAKE GEORGE — The highly anticipated winter attraction Ice Castles will open to the public on Sunday in the Charles R. Wood Park.

Ice artisans are working around the clock to get the attraction at Festival Commons ready for Sunday’s grand opening.

The interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights, according to a news release.

Artisans have spent the last 8 weeks growing, harvesting, and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size fairytale playground in Upstate New York.

The castles are formed over wooden structures with strings tied in a crisscross fashion, which serve as the “footprint” for the ice castles. Along the 2-foot-tall wooden fence are metal posts with lights attached that will serve as castle towers.

This attraction is one of only five locations in the country. This is Ice Castles’ first season in New York. The Utah-based company has four other locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and Utah.

Ice Castles is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the upstate region this winter.

The original target date of ice construction was slated for Thanksgiving, but was pushed back due to warmer temperatures.

Tickets will go on sale at www.icecastles.com/new-york on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and reportedly sell out quickly.

Prices are between $15 and $27 and vary depending on day of the week and age group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.