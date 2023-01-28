Ice Castles set to open on Feb. 6 in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Ice Castles is set to open to the public on Feb. 6 at 4 p.m., organizers announced on Saturday.

The attraction at Charles R. Wood Park features thousands of icicles formed into ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights. It was originally supposed to open on Jan. 27, but the warm weather pushed back the start to the season.

Ice artisans are working around the clock to get the attraction ready for the grand opening.

New this year is a winter light walk and an ice bar. The Polar Pub will offer a variety of winter-themed alcoholic drinks.

Although Ice Castles will not be open in time for the weekend, the attraction's ice bar and light walk will be free to visit on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in New York,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in a news release. “Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, we’re thankful that it does come eventually.”

The Lake George attraction should remain open through late February or early March, weather permitting. Tickets are available on the company's website, www.icecastles.com/new-york/.

Ice Castles has four other locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Utah.