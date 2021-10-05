Ice Castles seen as a catalyst for year-round tourism

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jared Henningsen, vice president for events, said at a special roundtable on Tuesday afternoon that the business was started in 2011 by Brent Christensen. He had moved from California to Utah and wanted something for his children to do. Christensen used the water sprinkler to spray his children's play set with ice and it was very popular with not only his children, but for the neighborhood.

During the third year, a local ski resort asked him to do it for the public as a whole and the business was started from there. The Ice Castles locations have attracted 4 million visitors since 2011.

Henningsen said it is a meticulous process that involves growing icicles of different lengths in a field and harvesting them. Then, they are hand-placed in different locations. It is a very labor-intensive process requiring about 20 to 25 builders.

Ice Castles will be open five days a week, according to Henningsen. It will be open weekends from noon to 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. and Monday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The business would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ticket prices vary depending on whether it is a weekday or weekend and by method of purchase. It would be $15 to $30 for children and $20 to $35 for adults.