Ice Castles readies Wood Park for return of the winter attraction

LAKE GEORGE — The transformation of the Charles R. Wood Park in the village of Lake George into a winter wonderland is once again underway.

Large metal containers that will be used for equipment storage, office space and a ticket booth were already on the grass on Sunday, as Ice Castles prepares to return to Lake George this winter.

This is the attraction's second winter in New York, with only four other locations in the country.

If weather cooperates, the castle should be open in mid-to-late January. Crew members are being hired now, according to a Lake George tourism website.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 28, with general admission Monday through Thursday at $20 for adults and $15 for kids 4 to 11, and Friday through Sunday at $27 for adults and $22 for kids.

Holiday pricing for February break is the same as weekend pricing.

If tickets are not sold out, they will be available on site, but last year tickets sold out quickly and on-site pricing may be subjected to higher rates.

Ice Castles opened on Jan. 23 this year and closed in mid-February due to unusually warm weather, with all dates sold out and some refunded due to cancellations caused by flooding from the melting ice.

Last year, the ice fortress consisted of colosseum-style archways, a functioning lighted fountain programmed to music, ice slides, a private VIP area available for reservations, and over 80 ice towers.