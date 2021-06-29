Ice Castles plans to come to Lake George

Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley said local officials have been talking with Ice Castles for months. Representatives from the company came to visit in February, she said.

“We think we are a wonderful destination in terms of the market we can attract, the location at Festival Commons overlooking the lake,” she said.

Ice Castles executives believe about 100,000 people would visit the attraction in the winter. Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said that would be a big boost.

“I hope our businesses will be prepared for that influx of people because normally it is a little sleepy in the winter,” she said.

Braymer also asked whether local residents could get a discount on tickets. She pointed out there is another ice castle attraction in the region, referring to the one in Saranac Lake.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild asked if the company could pay back the occupancy tax funds, as the organizers of the Winterfest did.

CEO Kyle Standifird said he would be happy to entertain a payback for the occupancy tax funds and said the company does offer reduced prices for local residents.

Braymer asked if Ice Castles could make a multiyear commitment.