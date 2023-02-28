LAKE GEORGE — It’s been a wintry roller coaster this year for the Ice Castles in Lake George, but with a bonus blast of snowy weather, there’s still time to get in on the fun.

“The cold weather’s stickin’ around so, so will we,” said Roger Allan, event manager with Ice Castles Lake George.

Allan said the process to building the Ice Castles can start as early as October. The build team maps out the area using hoses and piping. They also string lights and power throughout. Sprinklers get the icicle-growing process started.

“The icicles, for lack of a better term, are our scaffolding,” he said. “They grow (and) fuse together. That makes part of the wall. We go on top of that (and) we just keep building up and up, so basically what you’re looking at a half a million fused icicles.”

The buildup of ice doesn’t just bulk up the walls and caverns, Allan said that when castle goers walk around the site, they’re about 8 feet above the ground. This year, the Ice Castles is comprised of around 25 million pounds of ice, as well as a “Mystic Light Walk” and “Polar Pub,” which took up around 2-plus acres of Charles R. Wood Park — the largest footprint of any Ice Castles attraction in the country this year.

Although the opening of the attraction was delayed due to the warm temperatures, Melissa Smuzynski, marketing and public relations director with Ice Castles, said she estimates around 40,000 visitors will have made their way through the cavernous ice tunnels and archways. This is about 5,000 less than last year.

“That’s 40,000 smiles that we have the potential to put on people’s faces,” she said. “(Last year), I believe we opened on Jan. 23. This year, we didn’t open until Feb. 6. Obviously, less time means less people are able to come and experience it.”

Compounding the visitation numbers, there was a week of warm weather that stymied the whole affair.

“We had a big warmup and lots of rain that melted us down and then we had to wait for it to get cold and then rebuild it,” Smuzynski said. “The build crew and the ice artisans out there have been working tirelessly. They’ve seen their hard work melt to the ground and they’ve turned around, and with a smile on their face rebuilt it. So kudos to them for all their hard work.”

Event manager Allan said with the damage done by the unseasonable warm air, it was a scramble to get the Ice Castles up and running again, but the chilly temps sustained throughout the latter half of February have been just the doctor ordered.

“It was (a) pleasant shock,” he said. “Obviously, we took advantage of the cold weather, my build team, they just got right to work, repaired the castle, rebuilt a lot of stuff, completely rebuilt the slide, and here we are. We’re open and it’s great.”

It’s that sort of spontaneity that Smuzynski said makes Ice Castles, and winter as whole, a wonderful time of year.

“The fact that it isn’t permanent, and you do have a sort, fleeting opportunity to be able to experience it. That’s part of the beauty of Ice Castles and part of the beauty of winter,” she said. “You can’t freeze time, so you just hope you can freeze those moments in time.”

As long as the cold weather sticks around, Ice Castles will be extending its stay in Lake George at least through the weekend.

For more information, visit www.icecastles.com/new-york.

PHOTOS: Ice Castles in Lake George