Ice Castles closed Friday and Saturday

LAKE GEORGE — Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, Ice Castles in Lake George closed Friday and this Saturday.

The attraction at Charles R. Wood Park plans to reopen on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Anyone who has purchased tickets will receive an automatic refund in the next seven to 10 business days, according to a news release from the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB.

This is the first year for the attraction, which consists of thousands of hand-placed icicles that form shapes such as tunnels, fountains and slides and are illuminated with LED lights.

The company also has locations in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah and Colorado.

