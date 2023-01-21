 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Ice Castles attraction in Lake George targets Feb. 3 for official opening

The Ice Castles attraction in Lake George is targeting Feb. 3 as its official opening date, dependent on weather. 

This worker with Ice Castles was one about 20 employees on the scene Saturday as the Lake George attraction continues to take shape.

On Saturday, Keith Heintzelman, build manager for Ice Castles, was on the scene overseeing the approximately 20 workers who are working daily on-site.

The new Polar Pub ice bar, located in an ice igloo at the Ice Castles attraction, is formed and under a protective wrap for now. This is a look inside on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, this winter hasn't been great to us, so we're actually just kind of starting our build phase," said Heintzelman, who is from Colorado. "Each day our artisans take somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 icicles and actually hand place them in here."

The attraction will feature caverns, archways, crawl tunnels and ice slides, as well as an Arctic Alcove that can be reserved for special occasions. This year, the Lake George location will add a Polar Pub and a Mystic Light Walk.

The Ice Castles attraction in Wood Park in Lake George is targeting Feb. 3 as its opening date, dependent on Mother Nature.
The various components of the Ice Castles attraction in Lake George, including this sign, ice structures and a new Mystic Light Walk, are still being either built, positioned, sculpted or finished in Wood Park, in preparation for an early February opening. 

The Ice Castles attraction is in its second year in Lake George. Other locations are in New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah and Wisconsin.

