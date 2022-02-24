Ice Castles attraction closes for the season

LAKE GEORGE — Ice Castles in Lake George has closed for the season.

“We had hoped to reopen this weekend, but Mother Nature had other plans,” Melissa Smuzynski, spokesperson for Ice Castles, said on Thursday.

The recent stretch of warm weather and rain has done too much damage to the ice castles, according to Smuzynski.

While the ice sculptures with higher density have the capacity to withstand warmer temperatures, it is the combination of the warm weather and rain that does serious damage to the castles, and poses a serious threat to visitors, according to Smuzynski.

“Archway areas that have thinner ice will pretty much melt when repeatedly hit with warm water,” she said.

Anyone who has purchased tickets will be refunded.

“Any time we close due to weather, we issue an automatic refund, and email and text all ticket holders notifying them of the closure and refund,” Smuzynski said.

Ice Castles officials are hopeful they will return next year.

“It was an incredible season in Lake George, albeit short this year due to the weather. The Lake George community and the Warren County Tourism Board were both wonderful, and we are hopeful that Ice Castles will return in winter 2023,” Smuzynski added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0