Ice Castles attraction begins to take shape in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The chilly temperatures in Lake George on Tuesday morning still weren't quite cold enough for the Ice Castles building crew to get started harvesting icicles at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.

Once the icicles begin to form, the ice attraction will consist of "colosseum-style archways," a functioning lighted fountain programmed to music, and 80 ice towers.

Joe Weiler, the build manager, said the framework for the castle structure was all set, but his crew couldn't start forming the ice until it gets "a few degrees colder."

"We were hoping to turn on water this past Friday, but with all the rain we got yesterday it just didn't make sense. Today looked promising, but the temperatures went up a couple degrees," Weiler said.

He explained the wooden structures with strings tied in a crisscross fashion would serve as the "footprint" for the ice castle. Along the 2-foot-tall wooden fence are metal posts with lights attached that will serve as castle towers.

“The icicles we grow are the building blocks for the entire attraction,” said Brent Christensen, Ice Castles’ founder and the inventor of the patented process, in a news release on Sunday.

Weather permitting, the crew of 18 is hoping to get started on forming the ice structure next week. The original target date of ice construction was slated for Thanksgiving, but has been pushed back due to warmer temperatures.

Weiler has helped build some of the other locations across the country, including in New Hampshire, and is excited to see what this brings to the village of Lake George.

"We are excited to be here. I think this will be great for Lake George and the area," he said.

The life-size frozen playground will include ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, crawl spaces, caverns and intricately carved ice thrones. At night, color-changing LED lights embedded in the ice will create an enchanting glow throughout the experience.

According to a news release, the attraction is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to the upstate region this winter.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but notoriously sell out quickly at the other locations, according to Ice Castles personnel.

Priority booking vouchers are available at icecastles.com, which secures tickets when they do go on sale.

Ticket prices are between $15 and $27 and vary depending on day of the week and age group.

Ice Castles will be located at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George and will be open to ticket holders in January and February.

