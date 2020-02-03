'Ice bar' crackdown leads to DWI arrests

State Police publicized that they would have extra patrols on to watch for drunken drivers during and after Sunday's Super Bowl.

They didn't publicize that they also planned crackdowns in the Lake George area the past two weekends as multiple hotels and bars hosted their annual winter "ice bar" events.

Extra troopers assigned to the Lake George area made three driving while intoxicated arrests in Lake George between Friday night and Sunday morning, and also ticketed a woman for misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, records show.

Charged with misdemeanor DWI were Derek D. Skelly, 27, of Shelton, Connecticut; Jayme L. Napier, 32, of Hudson Falls; and Margaret Nelson, 59, of Diamond Point, according to the State Police public information website.

State Police and Warren County sheriff's officers made four DWI arrests Jan. 24-26 in Bolton and Lake George as well.

