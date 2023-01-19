'I’ve set our sights on a bigger and brighter 2023': Text of Mayor Bill Collins' State of City remarks

GLENS FALLS — Mayor Bill Collins delivered a State of the City message on Wednesday at City Hall. Here is the text of his prepared remarks that he delivered:

"Welcome and happy New Year!

I’m very happy to see all of you here at City Hall.

As you all know, Glens Falls is an amazing place — and we celebrate our 115th anniversary as a city in 2023.

It has been my honor to be mayor in 2022 and it will be my honor to preside during the city’s 115th anniversary year.

I have been looking forward to providing an update on what the city has done in 2022, and what we have in mind for 2023.

But before we discuss highlights and goals, I’d like to take a look back at the last decade or so.

We’ll begin with everyone’s favorite subject … taxes.

I want to start with my favorite slide that charts that data over the last 10 years.

I have lived in a house in Glens Falls worth approximately $150,000 for the last 25 years. Here is the tax burden I faced.

Several items right off the bat that I’d like to draw your attention to:

The blue on this slide represents the city’s share of the total taxes

The red represents the school district’s taxes

The gray represents Warren County taxes

The purple represents library taxes

Do you see how the city’s share — the one that pays for city services — is roughly one third of the total of this average tax bill?

Even though it is sent by the city as one bill, only about a third of what is on the bill supports the city.

And as a result, it is also the only portion of your tax bill that our city government has influence and control over.

I’d like to go on record stating that no tax is a good tax, and any increase is too much.

But I am still impressed with the budgeting of my predecessors that over the last decade, the total city tax increase on this average home valued at $150,000 over the last 10 years … was only $237.

That’s less than a $24 increase each year — which among other important services supports a paid professional police department and paid fire department in our small city of only 4 square miles.

Is now a good time to mention that in 2022, a study shared by news outlets of crime statistics and comparative crime rates showed that Glens Falls was the safest city in the United States?

But I digress … let’s get back to the topic of taxes.

So how is it … that the city taxes on an average assessed home went up less than $250 in the last decade?

Well … over the last 10 to 15 years, our city has left 45 full-time positions and eight part-time positions empty.

Many of those have been attritted — and will never come back.

For those who remember when the city had open pickup of yard debris all year round, now you can understand why the time frame is limited to just a few weeks a year: We don’t have the staff to be dedicated to that job year-round.

That attrition cuts across most departments.

The city used to employ two full-time DPW crews to lay cement — now we have no cement crews and we contract that work out.

We no longer have a standalone Cemetery Department, which included eight employees including a superintendent.

We now have two people supervised by the DPW superintendent who manage our Bay Street Cemetery, and two additional seasonal employees who help with the summertime groundskeeping.

And Bernadette Gray, the mayor’s assistant, is keeping the books.

Our recreation department supervisor position has been empty for almost a dozen years, and the current tourism director is the “interim” leader.

Our three-person Community Development Department was empty until this past year … when I hired a director to manage 14 grants, including the half-million-dollar Community Development Block Grant that we receive yearly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

I’ve mentioned the less-than-$250 increase in property taxes in the last decade.

Even with that, and the attrition, the city has made some major investments.

During this time, the city has spent $12 million separating stormwater from sewer water to save money, save wear and tear on our wastewater treatment plant, and to protect the environment.

And the city has also spent $17 million to update infrastructure of the city’s water and sewer plant.

In that time, the city’s fund balance grew from just under $200,000 (a dangerous level for a city with a $22 million budget) to a little more than $7 million at the end of 2021.

We expect that to be higher for 2022 when all the accounts are settled next month.

Those savings and that hard work to get the fund balance to where it currently sits are credited to Mayors Hall and Diamond, and we all owe them our thanks for accomplishing that.

I think that statistic is incredibly impressive.

Throughout 2022, Glens Falls continued its growth.

We are a bustling and vibrant city.

Our downtown looks amazing, and those positive changes will continue as our South Street revitalization finally starts.

New businesses continue to open, and long-established businesses continue to invest in our wonderful city.

For me, 2022 flew by.

In my first year in City Hall, I lived inside a whirlwind of meetings, many with business leaders and city residents, but mostly with our 16 department heads.

I must have asked a thousand questions, and received thousands of great answers, which led to more questions.

All in an effort to gain a deep understanding of how each and every department serves the city.

There are so many moving pieces, and so few simple or easy answers to the issues that come with our work.

Residents. Businesses. Employees. Visitors. Streets. Trees. Sidewalks. Parking. Permits. Taxes. Water. Sewer. Purchasing.

The Cool Insuring Arena. Business Improvement District. Grants. Parks. Ponds.

Whew.

I’d like to thank the 16 department heads in particular for raising my awareness about all of these moving pieces.

I have pushed everyone this year to think differently, to take their inventory of the good, the bad and the ugly.

I have pushed them to ask both how we can do better … and how we can get more done with the limited resources that we have.

So thank you to:

Amy Collins, director of tourism and business development, and interim recreation superintendent

Patrick Dowd, director of community development

Tim Drawbridge, director of communications

Jeff Flagg, director of economic development

Tom Girard, Department of Public Works superintendent

Susanne Kasitch, city controller

Susan McEnaney, sole assessor

Megan Nolin, city clerk

Bill Norton, water and sewer superintendent

Justin Reckner, codes enforcement officer

Jeremy Schneible, city engineer

Jamie Schrammel, fire chief

Jarred Smith, police chief

Scott Sopczyk, director of transportation

Debbie Vaughn, purchasing agent, and

Judy Villa-White, human resource director

And, I also would like to take a moment to thank the two people who attempt to keep me organized and effective on a daily basis:

Bernadette Gray, the mayor’s secretary, and

Chip McTiernan, the special assistant to the mayor.

It is my pleasure to report to you that the state of the city is strong, and your city government is focused on moving Glens Falls forward.

Having served eight years as a member of the Common Council, I deeply appreciate the work that the current council is doing to push the city’s agendas and my priorities forward.

Our discussions are direct.

Our debates on topics are healthy and issue-focused.

Honest disagreements are an important part of a healthy democratic process, but we are fortunate that those disagreements are never personal or political in Glens Falls.

I would like to thank our current council members for continuing our practice of not allowing party politics to have any place in our chambers.

So it’s very clear to me that our city staff is committed each day to making a difference, and our Common Council is focused on moving us forward, all with our limited resources.

In 2022, I’ve worked to ensure two important things:

First, not to screw up all of the positive momentum that the city is experiencing even throughout the COVID pandemic.

To accomplish this, our economic and community development team has provided financial support through a number of federal and state programs to more than 15 small businesses in Glens Falls last year.

I have met with more than two dozen business leaders both formally and informally to understand their needs and address their concerns.

Currently, city staff are administering 39 grants to move infrastructure, business and our neighborhoods forward, and are always pursuing more.

Second, working to improve efficiencies within each department in order to keep spending down and examine opportunities for consolidation of services (like our plan to merge the Greater Glens Falls Transit System with the Capital District Transportation Authority), all while providing the essential services and keep our city tax rate as low as possible.

I have also found a need to update our policies and procedures, which the city staff are addressing, to ensure that we are efficient, that we are collecting fees due to the city, and that we are lean and focused on service.

In 2022, the city has accomplished a great deal, including:

• (Neighborhoods/Community Development) Our neighborhoods continue to benefit from investment with city, state and federal money.

In 2022, the city paved 23 streets at a cost of more than half-a-million dollars.

That’s double the number that traditionally done, using state highway funds, not your property taxes.

We also approved a contract in early August to have $1.5 million in sidewalk reconstruction work completed.

As of this fall, nearly $560,000 of that work has been done, with the rest to be completed as soon as the ground thaws.

This is also paid for with state and federal grants, not with city property tax money.

• (Economic Development)

As most of you know, we have a signed agreement with a contractor for the first phase of the DRI to purchase the former Hot Shots and so-called incubator building and renovate those two buildings along with the former Sandy’s.

All three will include both commercial and residential space.

That is a nearly $14 million investment.

The second phase is the new buildings on South Street and Elm Street, which will include about 70 new apartments and commercial spaces.

That is a roughly $22 million investment.

Of course, there is also our Event and Market Center on South Street. We are working through the final design decisions and approvals from the state of New York and expect to be breaking ground on that in the spring.

• (Infrastructure) In 2022, I authorized the use of $2 million from the city’s ARPA disbursement to upgrade the city’s water system — to ensure our drinking water quality remains high — and to perform long-needed repairs on our water filtration tanks.

• (Safety and Accessibility) Following a months-long study of practices and policies by outside consultants, the city reorganized the Building and Codes Department and added new software to make it more efficient and more responsive.

• (Preserve "One Person, One Vote") Also last year, I directed a nonpartisan local task force to review the city’s ward map and make it consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s “One Person, One Vote” rule. Even though the Supreme Court decision was issued in 1964, our research couldn’t find any previous instance of changes in the city’s ward boundaries since 1908! So it was clearly overdue. Voters passed the referendum in November and the new ward alignment went into effect on January 1.

• (Preserve Property Values) We also completed a citywide reassessment of properties, the first since 2005.

Is this a good time to note that there are more than 5,700 parcels in the city?

The reassessment was done to ensure all property owners had a fair and accurate assessment of their very own piece of Glens Falls.

This updated assessment also ensures that all property owners are paying their fair share — and not subsidizing other’s taxes.

As a result of this reassessment, 30% of property owners saw a significant decrease in their taxes, 30% saw little to no change, and 30% saw in increase in their property taxes.

The overall property tax rate in Glens Falls fell from $13.49 per thousand of assessed value to $8.38 per $1,000 of assessed value.

As a note, for any of you who are concerned that the new assessed value of a home is higher than the sellable price … during 2022, Glens Falls homes sold at prices that were on average 11% higher than their newly assessed value.

• (Green Energy Adoption) In October, the city completed the purchase of our streetlights from National Grid, through a project funded by the New York Power Authority, and they were all converted to energy efficient LEDs. This project will not only include smart city technology, but will also save the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy savings and operating costs over the next 20 years.

So, that’s a big list … and that doesn’t include our day to day work. City employees are doing the people’s business:

Managing licenses,

collecting and recording payments,

ensuring our drinking water is clean,

protecting our community from harm,

repaving streets and updating sidewalks,

seeking out grants for community needs,

ensuring our sewer system works efficiently,

planning, running and managing events, and

working to build a foundation for a stronger future for residents, businesses, and visitors.

And I’ve had the honor of marrying 10 couples last year! My high school friends would never have believed that!

But, back to the day-to-day business of the city …

Glens Falls is hiring! Like many organizations, the city is having difficulty with filling positions, made even worse by the disruption of COVID.

In fact, our police department and fire department are both in need of recruits for the new year.

I want to encourage residents to consider serving our community and joining one of these two outstanding departments.

After a year filled with achievement, I’ve set our sights on a bigger and brighter 2023.

We are investing in our parks this year.

We’ve earmarked $1 million in city ARPA money and more than $170,000 in county ARPA money has been set aside for court replacement at East Field, Montcalm Playground, Sagamore Street Playground and Murray Street Playground.

We are moving ahead with a 2018 grant for Local Waterfront Revitalization — We will be building trails on Pryun’s Island to connect downtown to Haviland’s Cove, and looking holistically at recreation and redevelopment along the city’s waterfront. This also includes construction and installation of walking bridges across the Feeder Canal on Murray Street and Water Street as part of this Waterfront Revitalization Plan.

To ensure that our Event and Market Center gets fully used, we will partner with other organizations to grow current events in the city and plan more … to drive tourism and raise sales tax dollars. The best events are going to bring people together to celebrate music, sport, culture, arts, food and drink. … Organizations in the city already have some great events that bring people here.

Let’s help LARAC, the Arts District of Glens Falls, Zonta, Kiwanis, the Glens Falls Collaborative, the Civic Center Coalition and many others build on those events if we can. At the same time, we need to increase the revenue from the use of city properties and staff resources to help support our recreation programs.

• Also in 2023, we plan to engage community leaders and residents as we create community work groups — subcommittees of our Common Council committees — to explore topics such as marketing and tourism, housing, business development, and community engagement. Glens Falls is continuing to grow inside our 4-square-mile footprint … and we would like these groups to work with city staff and council members to move new ideas forward, and look out 10 or 20 years in terms of planning.

We want to ensure that we set up future mayors, councils and employees for success.

We will continue our investment in the neighborhoods with infrastructure updates.

Last year, it was the wholesale reconstruction of the Dix Avenue corridor.

This year, Webster Avenue is on our Transportation Improvement Plan … in addition to our regular sidewalk replacements and street paving.

Even with all the infrastructure updated in our neighborhoods in the last decade, there is always more to be done.

This year we will finish our Complete Streets Policy and perform a citywide assessment of sidewalks and roads to develop a database of conditions and create a prioritized list of needs and projects. We also need ensure that our streets are safe for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as vehicles.

In 2023, it is my intention to complete the merger of the Capital District Transportation Authority with the Greater Glens Falls Transit Corp. Again, this will stabilize the transportation services for current riders, and connect Glens Falls with the larger Capital District region.

In 2023, Glens Falls will usher in a new era of communications and interaction with the public, using updated technology intended to reach businesses, visitors, workers and residents.

Among my highest priorities this new year will be increased cooperation and collaboration with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, the city’s Business Improvement District, the Civic Center Coalition and the Downtown Business Collaborative. Working together is the only way to ensure that we all succeed.

Additionally, I have asked members of the Common Council to grab hold of an important but likely difficult issue: Reviewing the parking throughout our city and creating a parking plan that enables us to move forward.

There are a lot of factors coming together right now:

The newest report on parking use and utilization is expected soon,

Our continued business growth, and

New apartments that are planned and being encouraged.

We need to lay aside any self-interests regarding parking … and work toward a holistic plan that makes sense for the entire community: residents, workers, visitors and business owners.

So that’s a big list for next year. But I am confident we can do all of these things, because like all of you, I believe in the Glens Falls Difference.

That’s not to say I am being naïve.

Some people drive through our downtown, or walk around our many neighborhoods, and comment on how idyllic the city is.

Is this Bedford Falls? Is it Mayberry?

You could see how our city could be mistaken for the Frank Capra village of George Bailey, or the TV town where Andy Taylor was sheriff.

But Glens Falls it is much better than Bedford Falls or Mayberry … because Glens Falls is real.

The reality is that Glens Falls has so much going for it. We are growing, we are vibrant, we are on the rise!

But also, the reality is that Glens Falls has plenty of challenges: Roughly 50% of our residents have an annual income that places them in HUD’s “need of service” category.

Glens Falls is Warren County’s city — but it is also the center of services for not only Warren County but also northern Washington County and northern Saratoga County. The city hosts 90% of the providers of human services for those in need in our region.

As a city and a community, we must be sure to do all that we can to help those who are down and out.

Those facing homelessness, dealing with substance abuse, with mental illness … we cannot and will not ignore those in need.

The city is fortunate to be home to many organizations that can help — We are familiar with many because we provide funding through our block grant to service providers.

We must ensure that we continue to connect those in need with the services that can help.

That’s why we are hiring a new social worker in 2023 who can be a conduit between our police and firefighters and the service providers.

Many city employees are the front-line respondents, and the social worker can be the connection between them and the wide variety of services that are provided in our community.

We have always been a city that supports those in need, as much as we have been a city that supports hard work and determination.

That is the Glens Falls difference — strength, vibrancy, and a focus on others as well as self.

I understand that the path ahead isn’t going through Mayberry. There are challenging discussions ahead … and challenging decisions to make.

We will not shy away from the hard work of those discussions … or those decisions.

Our work in 2022 … and our plans in 2023 … clear the path for the growth of our businesses, … for the vibrancy of our neighborhoods, … and for connecting those in need to the services already in our city.

City staff and the Common Council will continue to focus on both short-term and long-term challenges to map out the brightest future for the city.

We want to ensure that our city has what it takes to draw people, including our children, back from college, back from larger cities … back to Hometown USA.

We know that younger workers are moving into cities to live and work as never before, and we need to be sure that Glens Falls is positioned to be the ideal place to live, work and play.

We want our community to be compelling enough to attract young professionals to return. Folks like Jeff Meade, Zander Frost, Darci Giotti-Grubbs, Ben Miller, and hopefully Ben, Luke and Aidan Collins!

As I said in my inaugural address, Glens Falls has a everything going for it:

huge community spirit,

safe, walkable family neighborhoods,

a kind, engaged citizenry,

a strong school system,

professional Fire Department and Police Department,

an excellent hospital and health care system,

world-class museums and theaters, and a symphony orchestra,

caring social service organizations who help those in need,

safe, clean drinking water and a well-run wastewater treatment facility,

an outstanding public library,

and a healthy, growing business district.

Creating a community that we all want to live in, with kind, helpful friends that make the city an attractive place to live and work, is at the heart of the Glens Falls Difference.

Thank you for your support as we work on this list of important projects.

I appreciate that you took time out of your busy day to be with us today. We’re very much looking forward to this year’s work.

Thank you!

Now, I’ll take a few questions.