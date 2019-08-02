{{featured_button_text}}
Trump rally

Duane Swanson Jr. of Fort Ann dressed up as Santa Claus at the President Trump rally held Friday in Juckett Park in Hudson Falls. He was joined by about 100 President Trump supporters and said he likes to wear costumes to have a good time.

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

HUDSON FALLS — About 100 people gathered Friday afternoon in Juckett Park to show their support for President Donald Trump, saying that they support his efforts to improve the economy, protect the border and keep America's interests first.

The event was organized by a new Glens Falls-based organization named American Patriots Express.

Dawn Gardner, of Granville, was holding up a sign with an image of Trump's face on a body that had tattoos reading "Make America Great Again."

"I love 'the Don,' " she said.

She likes the jobs that have come back under the president.

Her sister, Kelly Hudson, came all the way from Massachusetts for the event. She said she does not believe the president is a racist.

She said that Trump has done a lot for the black community when he lived in New York and had the support of people like the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Duane Swanson Jr. of Fort Ann was dressed up in a Santa Claus outfit — not in response to the Democrats giving away free stuff, but said he likes to wear costumes for festive occasions.

He supports the president.

"I like the fact that he's putting America first," he said.

Joann Davis of Hudson Falls was holding up a large sign that said "This is Trump Territory."

"He is exactly who we need. He's not even a politician," she said.

"He's accomplished so much more in a couple years since he's been president than Obama did in eight years," she said.

The Hudson Falls Police Department had about seven officers on site and also three from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. There have been no incidents as of 5:30 p.m.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story and photos.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

reporter - Glens Falls, Northern Warren County, business and politics

Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.

Load comments