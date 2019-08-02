HUDSON FALLS — About 100 people gathered Friday afternoon in Juckett Park to show their support for President Donald Trump, saying that they support his efforts to improve the economy, protect the border and keep America's interests first.
The event was organized by a new Glens Falls-based organization named American Patriots Express.
Passers-by show their enthusiasm as they drive by the Trump rally at Juckett Park.@poststar pic.twitter.com/8S7A2AKV54— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) August 2, 2019
Dawn Gardner, of Granville, was holding up a sign with an image of Trump's face on a body that had tattoos reading "Make America Great Again."
"I love 'the Don,' " she said.
She likes the jobs that have come back under the president.
Her sister, Kelly Hudson, came all the way from Massachusetts for the event. She said she does not believe the president is a racist.
She said that Trump has done a lot for the black community when he lived in New York and had the support of people like the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Duane Swanson Jr. of Fort Ann was dressed up in a Santa Claus outfit — not in response to the Democrats giving away free stuff, but said he likes to wear costumes for festive occasions.
He supports the president.
"I like the fact that he's putting America first," he said.
Joann Davis shows her support for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/h6KgmRyBOm— Michael Goot (@michaelgoot_ps) August 2, 2019
Joann Davis of Hudson Falls was holding up a large sign that said "This is Trump Territory."
"He is exactly who we need. He's not even a politician," she said.
"He's accomplished so much more in a couple years since he's been president than Obama did in eight years," she said.
The Hudson Falls Police Department had about seven officers on site and also three from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. There have been no incidents as of 5:30 p.m.
Check back at poststar.com for more on this story and photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.