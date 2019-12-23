‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ writer lived in Washington County

Five years later and still working as a lawyer, Gannon started writing songs. In 1942, he moved back to New York City and landed a contract with Warner Brothers, writing big band songs and lyrics for Broadway musicals.

“He wrote so many songs,” Dolton said. “He was up for three Academy Awards for songs.”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” came out in 1943, sung by the rich baritone of Bing Crosby.

Gannon wrote the lyrics, while credit for the music goes to Walter Kent. It shot to the top 10 of the record charts, according to the Library of Congress, and became a holiday musical tradition in the United States.

The song touched the hearts of Americans who were then in the depths of World War II. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” became the most requested song at Christmas U.S.O. shows in both Europe and the Pacific.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It was recorded by Perry Como in 1946 and Frank Sinatra in 1957.

Gannon retired to Greenwich in 1949, but spent time in New York City and Florida, where he died in 1974. Norma died in 2000 and left a considerable amount of money to Greenwich, which helped create the pocket park just up from the school. It also helped fund the Greenwich Youth Center, Dolton said.