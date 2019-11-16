GLENS FALLS — It’s 2:38 a.m., Cai Lay, Vietnam, when the mortars that had been reigning down suddenly stopped. The silence was eerily ominous. And Sammy Davis, then a just-turned 21-year-old private first-class ammunitions expert, thought he might not make it through the night.
But he kept doing what he was trained to do, even though he and a handful of others in his unit were vastly outnumbered by the enemy.
“I wasn’t going to quit. I thought, ‘If I don’t do my job, those guys behind me don’t have a chance,’” said Medal of Honor recipient Davis, the guest speaker at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Change of Watch on Saturday afternoon at the Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls.
Davis recalls how he kept firing through the night, how he was hit with 35 beehive darts, how he was wounded.
And how he heard someone call out from the darkness, ‘GI don’t shoot,’ in English on that night, 52 years ago Monday.
Davis thought about his wounded Sergeant and how he grasped his hand before dying; thought about the buddy who needed him; thought about his Daddy and Granddaddy.
Despite his own fragile condition, he started crawling through the Vietnam jungle on his belly, taking him 45 minutes to find the man who called to him, along with two other wounded soldiers.
“I prayed for God to give me the strength to carry out all three,” Davis said.
Making two trips, he saved the men.
“There were 12 of us left standing, counting me,” he said. “I didn’t do anything heroic, I was just doing my job. I went to war and found out about war. I learned what real love is.”
And one year later, November 1968, President Lyndon Johnson awarded Davis the Medal of Honor for his heroics.
Davis, along with his vibrant wife, Dixie Davis, spoke to a roomful of U.S. Coast Guard officers, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and their family members, intermingling stories about the war with stories about their life together.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939, and today there are 33,000 volunteer women and men who are active on the waterways and in classrooms around the nation, said Division Commander Charlie Pound.
Division 15 covers about 300 miles of waterways from Kingston to the Canadian border, said Pound, explaining that the Coast Guard Auxiliary supports the coast guard, rescues boaters in distress, educates hundreds of thousands and saves hundreds of lives each year.
On Saturday, the flotilla commanders in the division talked about their accomplishments this year, and also had a moment of remembrance for those they lost this year.
Following the sit-down dinner, Davis and Dixie talked about the fun and the challenging times in life.
Someone asked Davis, who retired after 18 years in the Army, if he suffers from post-traumatic stress.
“I still sleep in two-hour increments,” he said. And Dixie added, “At first I thought I could really help him,” she said.
“You can be there to listen,” she said. “But no matter what you do, it will never be enough, you can’t fix it.”
He talked about his movie-making experience.
“I am the real Forrest Gump,” he said, explaining that the films’ creators contacted him, saying they were going to use his Medal of Honor ceremony film footage. Tom Hanks’ face is superimposed on Davis’s. And during the making of the film, directors contacted him several times to talk about his experiences.
Throughout the presentation, bits of refreshing comments and ideas made it seem like, yes, he really was Forrest Gump.
“You don’t lose until you stop trying,” he said.
Davis and his wife are on the road about 200 days a year, talking to schoolchildren, members of the military and veterans.
“Talk to a veteran,” he said. “Let them talk about their experience, get it out into the sunlight to eat off the mold. We gotta talk to them, encourage them to talk.”
