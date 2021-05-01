'I know that place': Chapman Museum opens 'Now & Then' exhibit

The exhibit was inspired by a pair of museum volunteers, Robert Boyle and Andrea Matte, who have been working over the past year on a book highlighting how the region has changed over the years, Weidner said.

The pair, who have photographed over 50 different sites throughout Glens Falls and Queensbury, approached the museum looking for historical photographs to help demonstrate the region’s continued evolution.

The book, which does not yet have a title, will be published by the Warren County Historical Society in the near future.

Weidner said he believes the exhibit will attract both local residents and tourists because it demonstrates how easily recognizable destinations have evolved over time.

“It tells you that there may be a story about what you may just be driving by,” he said.

The Chapman Museum has remained open for most of the past year, but has seen a decrease in foot traffic due to the pandemic.

But with the vaccine rollout continuing to progress and the state continuing to relax restrictions, Weidner is hoping things will change.