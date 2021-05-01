'I know that place': Chapman Museum opens 'Now & Then' exhibit

GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum is hoping a journey through time will entice visitors to once again take a stroll through its various galleries.
Through Sept. 25, the historical museum is hosting a new exhibit: “Changes: ‘Now & Then’ Photos of Glens Falls and Queensbury,” which offers visitors a glimpse at how some of the region’s most notable landmarks have evolved over the decades.
The exhibit, displayed in the museum’s Carriage House Gallery, features 35 installations and includes a mixture of present day photographs and historical stills from the museum’s vast archives of more than 20,000 images, said Timothy Weidner, the museum’s executive director.
Among the displays are easily recognizable buildings, including Glens Falls Hospital, the Charles R. Wood Theater in downtown Glens Falls and the Aldi supermarket along Route 9 in Queensbury, which was once the home of a tourism retreat and hotel before it was developed into the commercial retail space it is today.
Also included in the exhibit is Centennial Circle in Glens Falls, and Sweet Basil, the popular Italian restaurant along Route 9 in Queensbury that at one time was a roller rink.
“We wanted to start with a place that would be known. It’s something that people are going to say, ‘Oh, I know that place,’” Weidner said. “This gives them an opportunity to find out a bit more about the story about that particular place.”
The exhibit was inspired by a pair of museum volunteers, Robert Boyle and Andrea Matte, who have been working over the past year on a book highlighting how the region has changed over the years, Weidner said.
The pair, who have photographed over 50 different sites throughout Glens Falls and Queensbury, approached the museum looking for historical photographs to help demonstrate the region’s continued evolution.
The book, which does not yet have a title, will be published by the Warren County Historical Society in the near future.
Weidner said he believes the exhibit will attract both local residents and tourists because it demonstrates how easily recognizable destinations have evolved over time.
“It tells you that there may be a story about what you may just be driving by,” he said.
The Chapman Museum has remained open for most of the past year, but has seen a decrease in foot traffic due to the pandemic.
But with the vaccine rollout continuing to progress and the state continuing to relax restrictions, Weidner is hoping things will change.
“Locally, as more and more people get vaccinated, they’re going to be more comfortable going indoors to do something. We know that’s a real mental block for people,” he said.
The museum can now operate at 50% capacity, which is the equivalent to about 35 guests. Masks are still required and parties are asked to maintain at least 6 feet social distance.
“Considering our spaces are not that big, it would feel very full if that many people came in at once,” Weidner said.
He added the museum is hoping to resume walking tours sometime this summer, but will continue to offer programming online for the time being.
But community support has been tremendous throughout the pandemic, Weidner said.
“This past year, individuals really dug into their pockets and helped us out, so we really got through the year fine. We weren’t in a hole or anything,” he said.
Those interested in viewing the new exhibit can do so Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For additional information, visit the museum's website at chapmanmuseum.org.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.