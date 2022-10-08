'I feel great': Queensbury woman on road to recovery after breast implant removal procedure

A month ago, Queensbury’s Laurie Ross sat at a picnic table and fidgeted in pain while she shared her story. She constantly tried to rub out the pain in her hand and neck and was counting the minutes until her surgery to remove breast implants she was certain were making her ill.

On Aug. 26, after three years of pain and bizarre symptoms that left her frail and in almost constant pain, they were removed.

In a recent interview, just a month after surgery, a rejuvenated and healthier looking Ross was in Starbucks smiling and talking about her recovery and how so many symptoms of breast implant illness went away almost as soon as the implants were removed.

“The incision part has taken longer to heal, but as far as the other stuff, I feel great. I feel very light on my feet. I’m back to doing everything I did before, like yard work, which I’m sure my husband enjoys,” she said.

Ross told her story of breast implant illness in a recent Post-Star Sunday edition just before the surgery to remove the implants. She detailed years of debilitating pain, brain fog, hair loss, energy loss and countless other symptoms that just didn’t add up.

Although doctors were baffled, which led to mental anguish as well, her own research and help from friend Lisa Ostrander, who also suffered from the disease, led to her conclusion that’s what she had.

Saratoga plastic surgeon Jeffrey Ridha agreed, and the road to recovery began with the Aug. 26 surgery.

Ross on Sept. 28 said no longer does she feel like she’s “burning from the inside out.” Her hair is restoring, the neck and hand pain is gone, the ringing in her ears is gone and her energy level has come back, allowing her to return to serving at O’Toole’s restaurant in Queensbury where she has greeted customers for 11 years.

“One of the first things I noticed was I felt the oils coming back into my skin,” she said. “And my hair was so dry and brittle and that’s coming back.”

Ross’ husband, Erik, said he’s noticed a lot of changes in his wife since the surgery, including having a lot more energy.

“I can tell she feels better just by the way she carries herself,” he said. “Her body doesn’t hurt the way it did before.”

Some issues remain

But both acknowledged the recovery hasn’t been perfect. A day after the Sept. 28 interview, she was fighting through a painful two-day flare-up a week ago. She said the pain that started in her right breast and traveled down her arm was unbearable, but the mental pain might have been worse.

“You have no idea,” she said Thursday. “I just broke down and couldn’t control the emotions.”

Ostrander, she said, told her she suffered similar flare-ups for about six months before they stopped, and research through support groups suggest they are pretty common, she said.

But despite the one flare-up, Ross a week later said she feels so much better than the days leading up to the explant surgery.

“I feel fabulous right now,” she said Thursday. “And my doctor said everything looks great.”

While she realizes telling her story might lead some to judge her decision to get implants in the first place, she said reactions have only been positive — including countless O’Toole’s patrons who are constantly asking how she’s doing.

She has also heard from people who feel they or a loved one might be dealing with breast implant illness and were seeking advice, which she hoped would happen.

“I don’t want any women to suffer as long as we did,” she said, referring to herself and Ostrander, who dealt with symptoms for six years before her surgery to remove her implants.

Erik Ross also made a point to say how thankful he is for all of the support from people concerned about his wife, saying he’s been fielding well-wishes from people including many he barely knows.

“The outpouring of support was amazing and I know it helped her,” he said.

More research needed

Although the FDA doesn’t formally recognize breast implant illness, it recently issued a report offering data from nearly 7,500 implant recipients from 2008 to 2022.

Of the 7,467 women in the report, 2,972 reported having the implants explanted, and follow-up data on 657 women who had the implants removed showed 577 women reported health improvements with 80 reporting no change or worsening of symptoms.

Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, the Saratoga plastic surgeon who performed the explant surgery on Ross and saw her for a checkup Wednesday, said he was impressed with her progress.

“She just seemed a lot more vibrant,” Ridha said, adding that he noticed a change in her hair and skin color too.

Ridha, who has only performed three explant surgeries, said more studies need to be done on the disease. He said while he isn’t certain the implants were the root cause of all her health issues, “I certainly feel based on her entire work-up and set of experiences, her implants were contributing to her ongoing symptoms.”

“I’m just really happy our decision to remove them is yielding some really promising initial results,” he said

Before the surgery to remove them, Ross was beating herself up over her decision to get the implants in the first place. She said she had nursed two children at that point and wasn’t happy with how she looked. She said she wished she did more research back then.

Now — a decade later — she’s so happy they’re out.

“Every day now I’m thankful for my body and I will never do anything awful to my body again,” she said.