'I come back for the people': Fair opens for seven-day run

EASTON — The Washington County Fairgrounds were bustling midday Monday as vendors and exhibitors rushed to set up before the fair’s official opening at 5 p.m.

People, cattle trailers, cows, pickup trucks, SUVs and the fair staff’s motorized carts dodged each other on the fairground roads. Farm families in the livestock barns put animals in their stalls and placed potted plants, streamers and other decorations to spruce up their area.

Members of the fair’s Junior Committee held an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. The Junior Committee, made up of young people ages 12-18, assists the fair’s adult directors. The committee is responsible for the opening ceremony, livestock auction and fair camp.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many young people here,” R. Harry Booth, president of the fair’s board of directors, told the audience.

Children as young as 4 or 5 start helping their families at the fair, grow up with it, and may continue their family’s tradition by becoming adult volunteers and directors, he said.

“Some of these families have been here a long time,” Booth said.

Dignitaries at the ceremony included state and local elected officials, but, other than Booth, all the speakers Monday were representative of their youth groups: Washington County Dairy Princess Alyce Harrington, 4-H member Bobby Brisbin, District 3 FFA President Gabriel Burch, Washington County Maple Queen Winter Felt, Beef Ambassador Rylan Rist, and Skills USA representative Madison Formma from WSWHE BOCES CTE (career and technical education).

Rist shared some of her fair memories. In her first venture into the cattle show ring, at the age of 6, she finished last in her class for dropping her calf’s lead rope. Eight years later, she and her cow and calf won their class and went on to the state fair. Now she competes with saddle horses.

“It’s great to see new kids coming in and showing,” Rist said.

Four of the fair’s longtime vendors contributed refreshments for the ceremony: sausage sandwiches and pickle pizza from Angela’s Pizza, cinnamon buns from Empire Bakery, pretzels from Scooter’s, and French fries from Uncle Spud’s. Uncle Spud’s is marking its 50th year at the fair, said Michael Vandenburg, a member of the family that started the concession.

James Desmond, owner of Scooter’s corn dogs and pretzels, said he started as a carnival worker, opened his own business, and came to the Washington County Fair 27 years ago.

“I come back for the people,” Desmond said. “You may not know the names of all your returning customers, but you know the smiling faces. You become part of the community for seven days.”

“You watch kids grown up,” said Michael Vandenburg from Uncle Spud’s. “Some come back and work for us.”

Part of the fun is meeting customers’ requests. Viscusi said he’d never heard of pickle pizza until customers started asking for it. He developed a tangy recipe with pizza dough, white garlic sauce, sliced dill pickles, a drizzle of ranch dressing, and chopped fresh dill for garnish.

Stephen Taylor, from Empire Bakery, said he had a similar experience with deep-fried Oreos. A fan talked him into trying one. Now they’re on his menu along with the cinnamon buns.

The vendors praised the fair management. “They keep it on the right track,” Vandenburg said, citing their “positive vision” and the fair’s steady growth.

“They treat us well,” Taylor said. “If you have an issue, they solve it in 20 minutes.”

“When you come here, there’s a sense of community,” said Tonio Viscusi, who owns Angela’s Pizza with his father. The Viscusis have been at the fair since 1998.

When he arrives at the fairgrounds, “there are familiar faces,” Viscusi said. Vendors work different circuits and may only catch up with each other once a year when they’re at the Washington County Fair.

“I can walk from one end of the fair to the other and we all know each other,” Desmond said. “You look forward to seeing your fellow concessionaires.”

Vendors may even trade supplies back and forth if someone runs out, Taylor said. “We’re friends more than competitors.”