Hydroelectric pipeline construction to start in late 2021 through parts of Washington County

FORT EDWARD — Construction on the pipeline bringing hydroelectric power from Quebec to New York City should begin around this time next year.

Representatives from the Champlain Hudson Power Express project updated the Washington County Board of Supervisors during its annual meeting, which was held virtually Friday.

A transmission line will move 1,000-1,250 megawatts of renewable power from Quebec over 300 miles to Queens in New York City.

The Champlain Hudson Power Express has secured all the necessary permits and is now focused on completing pre-construction activities.

“This can move about as much power as can power about a million homes, so it’s moving a lot of renewable energy,” said Josh Bagnato, a representative from TDI, the project developers.

The project is set to be completed by 2025.

The installation will affect 47 miles of the Washington County towns of Putnam, Dresden, Whitehall and Fort Ann.

The pipeline will be fully buried under six miles of Lake Champlain into Putnam, then south on state Route 22 through Putnam, Dresden and Whitehall, where it will switch to the railroad right of way into Saratoga County.