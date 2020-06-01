Hydrant flushing set for North Granville on Tuesday
Hydrant flushing set for North Granville on Tuesday

GRANVILLE — The town of Granville Department of Public Works will be flushing hydrants through the North Granville Water District on Tuesday.

Residents may experience a temporary variation in water pressure and/or some discoloration.

Allowing the water to run for a short period of time should remedy any issues with water clarity.

The procedure is required in accordance with state Department of Health regulations.

For more information or questions, call the water superintendent at 518-642-2560.

