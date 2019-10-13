{{featured_button_text}}
WARRENSBURG — The town Water Department will flush hydrants between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Oct. 30.

Some discoloration and sedimentation may result but will be temporary, town officials said in a news release.

Consumers may call the Water Department at 518-623-4561 for more information.

