The Hyde Collection, the art museum in Glens Falls, received a $25,000 donation from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family for community outreach and education programs. The money is being used for scholarships and free admission this summer.

"The whole month of July we’ve been busy...Anything that is tuition based, we’ve been able to offer scholarships for students to come and attend" thanks to the Dake Family donation and others, said the Hyde Collection’s Curator of Education and Engagement’s Katelyn Foley.

The donation has also allowed the museum to offer free admission to everyone, every second Thursday.

Some of the programs to be offered with scholarship help, both at The Hyde Collection and offsite, include Artful Afternoons where families with children five and older examine artwork and engage with materials and Art After Hours every third Thursday of the month.

The $25,000 has made children’s summer programming possible. This includes Summer Art Explorations, a series of classes for third to sixth graders, and On Screen at The Hyde, which shows art-focused films in the museum auditorium.

Fashion Lab New York-Upcycle Couture Fashion and Sewing Camp was offered for the first time to young teens focused on art, sustainability, sewing, and fashion inspired by famous paintings of contemporary female artists.

Students who participated were able to create their own clothing from the drawn design to the final product. They followed that with a fashion show at the museum.

"We’ve had a lot of engagement throughout the year so far, and it’s been a great opportunity to offer more since kids need a bit more enrichment," Foley said.

Students who participated in the fashion camp were primarily strangers to each other on the first day, and Foley said that the dynamic of the participants was entirely different by the end of the camp.

She said seeing friendships blossom and students exchange phone numbers was a gratifying experience.

"The instructor brought six sewing machines and taught them how to use it, and they were off and running. For three-and-a-half of the five days they were so focused and quiet working on their creations," Foley said.

Stewart's Shops said they are proud to support educational programming at the Hyde.

"At Stewarts, we like to say the arts are an important part of all of us,” Stewart’s Foundation’s President Susan Dake said in a press statement.

Stewart's Shops and the Dake family are the lead education sponsors for the season and signature underwriters of the overall programming calendar for 2023, according to the news release.