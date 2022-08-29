Hyde Collection reimagining itself

GLENS FALLS — Next year will mark 60 years since The Hyde Collection permanently opened its doors to the public.

With museum attendance recuperating to pre-pandemic numbers, The Hyde wants to "reimagine" how it interacts with its visitors, and not only increase attendance but also the diversity of its members.

Underpinning this vision is The Hyde's quest to become more than just a "hidden gem" in the community.

Over the next few years, the museum will undergo physical upgrades that includes a transformation of its outdoor space for unique art installations, live performances of music and art, and interpretative nature walks that will close the space between the museum and neighboring Finch Paper.

"Instead of hiding the mill, we want to showcase it," Lefner said about Finch Paper, which is directly behind the museum.

"If there was no paper mill, there would be no Hyde," said John Lefner, who joined the museum's staff in 2021 and is now the chief operations and development officer for The Hyde.

Lefner said that the Hyde family was funded by the paper mill, which allowed Charlotte Hyde to collect art.

The recently acquired Hoopes House, which was the former residence of one of daughters of the paper mill's founding family, will potentially be turned into a café, administrative offices and lodging for visiting artists, inspired by Yaddo in Saratoga Springs.

Before Charlotte Hyde died nearly 60 years ago in 1963, she would invite the local community into her home to view her art collection.

"That wasn't always the way of a socialite," Lefner said.

At the heart of the "Reimagine" project is Charlotte Hyde's benevolence.

"In her words in the trust, the museum was opened for the benefit of the people of Glens Falls and beyond," Lefner said.

The museum was awarded a $100,000 grant in 2021 for the project, and over the next three years, museum officials will seek to secure approximately $500,000 for the project.

In addition, the museum received $25,000 from Stewart's Shops, $5,000 from the Museum Association of New York and $50,000 from private donors.

Also in the plans: The Hoopes Gallery will be turned into a permanent orientation room with more retail, which will resemble a gift shop, and the facade of the front entrance will be upgraded.

Lefner said the museum is looking at removing the current fencing around the property to open up its space.

"Lessons learned from pandemic: people want to congregate outside. We want to explore how else we can use our 7 acres of campus. We're also looking at a 'Campus after Dark' concept," he added.

Lefner said that many of these renovations are on schedule to be completed by the end of 2024.

Internally, the museum is also undergoing various transformations focused on new expertise to attract a more diverse audience.

"We want to expand the type of exhibitions in order to diversify our audience for both our contemporary and permanent collections," Norman Dascher, CEO for The Hyde, said.

"It's all about how we can be more inclusive," offered Kate Wilkins, director of development for The Hyde.

New hires

Down to two finalists, the museum will soon be choosing a new curator for modern and contemporary art.

In addition, museum officials are in the process of hiring a new curator for the permanent collection.

The Hyde's general curator, Jonathan Canning, left a month and a half ago to take a position at a university in Indiana, Dascher said.

The Hyde has already begun its mission to add more diverse exhibitions beginning of this year.

Currently, the work of Mexican printmaker José Guadalupe Posada, who lived from 1852 to 1913, is on display.

Enter the newest room of the museum, the 2017 Feibes and Schmitt Collection gallery, which exhibits contemporary postwar art, and museum-goers will find abstract sculptures from John Van Alstine, a living and working artist from Wells, in Hamilton County.

Lefner said he travels often to visit and build relationships with well-respected working artists.

The museum is gearing up for what officials call their largest exhibition since 2013's Georgia O'Keeffe showing.

Next summer, the work of David Smith, another sculptor, will be on exhibit.

In addition to the contemporary art collection donated by Feibes and Schmitt, the museum hopes to maintain a healthy traveling exhibition schedule.

Interacting with art

Lefner said The Hyde will further explore the ways that people interact with art.

"We need to meet people where they're at. Yes, I want people to be able to come in and have a quiet, peaceful moment with a Rembrandt, but there's also an opportunity to be boisterous and full of energy," Lefner said.

A few weeks prior, the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company performed four dances inspired by Alstine's work.

"You had dancers leaping and bounding around the galleries; 44 people RSVP'd, 88 people showed up, and they were basically chasing the dancers around, whether it was with their eyes or their feet — and it can be both," he said.