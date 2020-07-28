Hyde Collection, facing deficit, set to reopen on Saturday

GLENS FALLS — Facing a $500,000 deficit because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Hyde Collection is set to reopen on Saturday for the first time in over four months.
Strict safety protocols will be in place as visitors tour the museum's newest exhibit — a series of black-and-white photographs of the Adirondack region that are part of the J.S. Wooley Collection.
"We've gone really overboard to protect our visitors as well as our staff," said Norman Dascher, the museum's chief executive.
Staff has been working to set up tour routes throughout the museum, so visitors avoid unnecessary contact. Arrows will keep traffic flowing in the same direction.
Reservations must be made online and in advance, and masks are mandatory.
The museum has upgraded its air circulation system with powerful filters that can help scrub the virus from the air. Similar filters were required at shopping malls before they were allowed to reopen earlier this month.
Hospital-grade cleaning products will be used to disinfect the museum.
Dascher said the plan is to reopen with a reduced schedule before resuming normal operations, to monitor how things go and make any necessary changes along the way.
Meanwhile, a lack of admission fees coupled with the cancellation of two major fundraisers has left the museum with a revenue gap of $500,000.
A number of grants the museum has relied on in the past have also dried up because of the pandemic, Dascher said.
"The loss of admissions has had a very significant financial impact on the museum," he said.
A $178,000 loan from the federally run Paycheck Protection Program has helped the Hyde hold onto its 23 staff members during the shutdown, but if the revenue gap can't be filled, services may have to be cut.
Dascher said plans are being made for a series of fund-raising campaigns later this year.
He's hoping people recognize the impact the museum has had on the community for nearly 60 years.
"We'll be doing everything we can do to try and make that deficit up," he said.
Reopening to the public is a big first step in that process, even with reduced hours.
The museum is scheduled to open on a Thursday-Sunday schedule, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only senior citizens and those considered high-risk for contracting the virus will be allowed to tour the museum from 10-12. The museum will then close for an hour for cleaning before opening again at 1 p.m. for the general public.
"We're reserving that time to have a smaller crowd as well as avoid the mixing of different groups of people," Dascher said.
Anyone looking to visit the museum must first make a reservation online through the website at hydecollection.org.
Those looking to visit the museum's store are encouraged to bring either a debit or credit card to limit interaction with staff, although cash is still being accepted.
The J.S. Wooley exhibit will be on display through the end of the year.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.