Hyde Collection, facing deficit, set to reopen on Saturday

A number of grants the museum has relied on in the past have also dried up because of the pandemic, Dascher said.

"The loss of admissions has had a very significant financial impact on the museum," he said.

A $178,000 loan from the federally run Paycheck Protection Program has helped the Hyde hold onto its 23 staff members during the shutdown, but if the revenue gap can't be filled, services may have to be cut.

Dascher said plans are being made for a series of fund-raising campaigns later this year.

He's hoping people recognize the impact the museum has had on the community for nearly 60 years.

"We'll be doing everything we can do to try and make that deficit up," he said.

Reopening to the public is a big first step in that process, even with reduced hours.

The museum is scheduled to open on a Thursday-Sunday schedule, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only senior citizens and those considered high-risk for contracting the virus will be allowed to tour the museum from 10-12. The museum will then close for an hour for cleaning before opening again at 1 p.m. for the general public.