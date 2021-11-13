 Skip to main content
Hyde Collection awarded $100,000 grant for its Reimagine Project

The Hyde Collection

People congregate after a news conference at The Hyde Collection art museum in Glens Falls in February. The Charles R. Wood Foundation has awarded the museum a $100,000 grant.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Foundation has awarded The Hyde Collection a $100,000 grant toward its new Reimagine Project. 

The multi-year project will include substantial improvements to the museum's entrance and outdoor campus, campus-wide visitor-centric improvements and the translation of the Hoopes Gallery into a permanent orientation gallery. 

Over the next three years, Hyde Collection officials will seek to secure nearly $500,000 toward these efforts.

The Hyde's chief executive officer, Norman Dascher, said the foundation's funding is not only an investment in the museum, but in Glens Falls and the region.

"The Charles R. Wood Foundation's tremendous investment is a crucial step for upgrading the experience for visitors and the community," he said in a news release. "We are grateful for their leadership and commitment, an exciting beginning for The Hyde's new Reimagine Project." 

Charlene Wood, chair and trustee of the Charles R. Wood Foundation, said she was pleased to help out with the "groundbreaking" project.

"The Hyde Collection's Reimagine Project was selected for its emphasis on dramatically enhancing the visitor experience," she said.

