Hyde Collection appoints new Chief Operations and Development Officer

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection has a new Chief Operations and Development Officer.

John Lefner became Chief Development Officer for Hyde Collection in January of 2021, and will retain that position in addition to the newly formed role of Chief Operations Officer, according to a press release from the museum.

Lefner previously worked as District Executive Director at Capital District YMCA, Director of Operations at Saratoga Independent School and Assistant Director of Operations at Double H Ranch.

"John's appointment comes at a moment of incredible transformation for the Hyde Collection, and his exceptional leadership experience will contribute greatly to strengthening our mission and reach," said Norman E. Dascher, CEO of the Hyde Collection, in the press release.

As Chief Operations and Development Officer, Lefner will work closely with Dascher, the Hyde Collection Board of Trustees and staff to set strategic goals for longevity and growth as the museum fulfills its mission as an agent of social change, according to the press release.

"I have seen firsthand how important the Hyde Collection is to the region it serves, as well as its impact on global audiences," Lefner said.

"As Chief Operations and Development Officer, I hope to build on all that the museum has accomplished and lead new opportunities for efficiencies and growth as we continue to define what it means to be a museum in the twenty-first century," Lefner said.