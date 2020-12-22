Hyde art museum in Glens Falls closing until spring

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection Art Museum is shutting down until May, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

The museum on Warren Street will be open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday and also next Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3.

Reservations for weekend visits should be made in advance.

The museum will close to the public on Monday, Jan. 4, and will not reopen until Saturday, May 1. That day it will feature a new exhibition, The Very Best of The Hyde.

The museum is encouraging supporters in the meantime to visit its first-ever online holiday shop, which is selling holiday gift baskets, books and items inspired by pieces in the museum's permanent collection. Visit hydesweethome.givesmart.com.

People interested in seeing more of the Hyde while it's closed can find virtual programs on its website and The Hyde’s YouTube channel.

