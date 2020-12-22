 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hyde art museum in Glens Falls closing until spring
0 comments

Hyde art museum in Glens Falls closing until spring

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hyde closing

The Hyde Collection is closing to the public Jan. 4 and won't reopen until May 1.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection Art Museum is shutting down until May, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen.

The museum on Warren Street will be open by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday and also next Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3.

Reservations for weekend visits should be made in advance.

The museum will close to the public on Monday, Jan. 4, and will not reopen until Saturday, May 1. That day it will feature a new exhibition, The Very Best of The Hyde.

The museum is encouraging supporters in the meantime to visit its first-ever online holiday shop, which is selling holiday gift baskets, books and items inspired by pieces in the museum's permanent collection. Visit hydesweethome.givesmart.com.

People interested in seeing more of the Hyde while it's closed can find virtual programs on its website and The Hyde’s YouTube channel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News